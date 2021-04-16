Not only does this move get your abdominal muscles fired up, but the lifting and lowering of your leg allows you to work your hamstrings and glutes. As you get more comfortable with this move, try extending your legs straight into a high plank to add an extra challenge for your arms and core.

Adding your opposite arm into the mix, if you choose to do so, will also help strengthen your arms, posture, and overall stability.

Because this move is on all fours, it's a great alternative to plank exercises if you're not quite there yet, but with time and practice, you'll definitely begin to notice improvements in your core and glute strength.