I’m a PhD & RD: These Are My Top 3 Pet Peeves With Beauty Supplements

“Beauty supplement” is a bit of an elusive term. By definition, they’re capsules, powders, gummies, or liquids with healthy ingredients for skin, hair, and nails, but so many ingredients can fall under this umbrella.* (We explain all the ingredients to look for here, if you’re curious.) Not to mention, it can be difficult to comb through the labyrinth of brands and manufacturers out there and cut through all the marketing noise.

Not to fret: We chatted with mbg’s Director of Scientific Affairs and in-house nutritionist, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D., about some of the biggest red flags. A product developer herself and expert in the field, she has a few tips to mind when searching for beauty supplements. “Let's talk about a few of my pet peeves,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.