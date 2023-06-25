First thing’s first, you’ll want to limit ingrown hairs however you can. Do this by removing hair carefully, either with a sharp, clean razor or another form of removal like waxing, threading, sugaring, etc.

If you shave, be sure to exfoliate your body beforehand, either with a body scrub or chemical exfoliant.

"Gentle exfoliation can help [loosen] the free edge of hairs that may be trapped under the skin," said board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "This can give you a smoother shave and lower the likelihood of razor bumps or irritation."