If a person comes to me feeling drained or depleted, the first place I look is their diet. Oftentimes, I find that people are not eating the right type of carbohydrates for their body. Energy carbs are those that give you energy without spiking your blood sugar too much. They also provide your body with important nutrients like antioxidants and fiber to support digestion and gut health. Some of my favorite energy carbs are sweet potatoes, jicama, and apples.