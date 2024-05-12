Skip to Content
Integrative Health

3 Habits I'm Adopting For Daily Gut Health, Recommended By A Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore
Abby Moore
May 12, 2024
By Abby Moore
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Anonymous Young Woman In The Kitchen
Image by Luis Velasco / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

With the arrival of spring, I've been on a spree of decluttering and reviving my living space—donating old clothes, rearranging drawers, and tackling every overlooked corner. Once I completed these tasks, I found myself pondering about extending this renewal to other environments.

Since my external surroundings were now addressed, I shifted my focus inward, starting with my gut microbiome.

My intention to "spring clean" my gut wasn't about embarking on a cleanse or adopting a new diet; rather, it was about reassessing my current habits and exploring avenues for improvement.

Seeking guidance, I sought advice from gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, M.D., who shared three essential gut-friendly habits to incorporate into my routine:

1.

Paying attention to nutrition

Sonpal previously told me that he plans to be more mindful of his own food choices by following a 16:8 intermittent fasting regimen and incorporating more probiotics, prebiotics, and antioxidants into his dishes. Here's what that might look like:

  • Probiotics: While Sonpal says he already gets plenty of certain strains of probiotics through yogurt, he wants to increase the diversity of his sources. Adding more fermented foods and drinks, like kimchi, kombucha, miso, and tempeh can help do the trick. Taking a high-quality probiotic supplement daily is also a good insurance policy for your gut health.*
  • Prebiotics: Less talked about, but equally important, are prebiotics. These unique fibers "bolster the good bacteria so they can push the bad bacteria out," Sonpal explains. Prebiotics can be found in foods like apples, sauerkraut, asparagus, garlic, onion, leafy greens, artichokes, and green bananas, to name a few. 
  • Antioxidants: "The role for antioxidants is vast," Sonpal tells mbg. "Primarily, for their protective role against oxidative stress that occurs through general day-to-day activities." Good sources of antioxidants include berries, salmon, spinach, red bell peppers, dark chocolate, and turmeric, which Sonpal says he will likely incorporate into his tea. Increasing intake of turmeric supports anti-inflammatory pathways, overall and also in the gut, he says. "[I am a person] who comes from India, [and] turmeric is a big part of our culture," Sonpal adds.
2.

Moving every single day

The overarching stress of "having to work out" actually discourages most people from doing it. Rather than putting so much pressure on it, Sonpal reminds us that "you can get a 20-minute workout at home, every day."

No need to worry about getting yourself to the gym or blocking out an hour (or more) on your schedule.

Rather than setting lofty fitness resolutions, Sonpal recommends simply committing to daily movement. Going for a walk, taking a few downward dogs, or playing recreational sports are all effective ways to sneak in exercise.

Since I prefer being guided through my workouts, I'm partial to mindbodygreen's mbg moves series, which highlights different trainers teaching super-effective workouts—with everything from HIIT to Pilates and even dance cardio.

2.

Managing stress

Though the stress hormone cortisol has its benefits, "too much of a quote-unquote good thing, is not such a good thing," he states. And because gut health and mental health are so interconnected, limiting stress may support healthy digestion, promote regularity, and ease bloat.

"Exercise, yoga, therapy, mental health exercises, sex—do whatever it is that you need to do to reduce that emotional burden," Sonpal advises.

The takeaway

Spring cleaning can encompass more than just your living environment. Take stock of the things that will help declutter your mind and your body, too. For me, that looks like adopting these three gut-friendly habits, as recommended by Sonpal.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (& It's $100 Off)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (& It's $100 Off)

Braelyn Wood

Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Integrative Health

Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Organ Plays A Crucial Role In The Body; Here's How To Cleanse It
Integrative Health

This Organ Plays A Crucial Role In The Body; Here's How To Cleanse It

Julia Guerra

Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy — Here's Why
Paid Content | Betterhelp

Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy — Here's Why

Devon Barrow

Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi
Paid Content | Gaia Herbs

Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi

Devon Barrow

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits
Integrative Health

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits

Julia Guerra

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections
Women's Health

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections

Taneia Surles, MPH

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew
Integrative Health

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew

AmiCietta Duche Clarke

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
