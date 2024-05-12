Advertisement
3 Habits I'm Adopting For Daily Gut Health, Recommended By A Gastroenterologist
With the arrival of spring, I've been on a spree of decluttering and reviving my living space—donating old clothes, rearranging drawers, and tackling every overlooked corner. Once I completed these tasks, I found myself pondering about extending this renewal to other environments.
Since my external surroundings were now addressed, I shifted my focus inward, starting with my gut microbiome.
My intention to "spring clean" my gut wasn't about embarking on a cleanse or adopting a new diet; rather, it was about reassessing my current habits and exploring avenues for improvement.
Seeking guidance, I sought advice from gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, M.D., who shared three essential gut-friendly habits to incorporate into my routine:
Paying attention to nutrition
Sonpal previously told me that he plans to be more mindful of his own food choices by following a 16:8 intermittent fasting regimen and incorporating more probiotics, prebiotics, and antioxidants into his dishes. Here's what that might look like:
- Probiotics: While Sonpal says he already gets plenty of certain strains of probiotics through yogurt, he wants to increase the diversity of his sources. Adding more fermented foods and drinks, like kimchi, kombucha, miso, and tempeh can help do the trick. Taking a high-quality probiotic supplement daily is also a good insurance policy for your gut health.*
- Prebiotics: Less talked about, but equally important, are prebiotics. These unique fibers "bolster the good bacteria so they can push the bad bacteria out," Sonpal explains. Prebiotics can be found in foods like apples, sauerkraut, asparagus, garlic, onion, leafy greens, artichokes, and green bananas, to name a few.
- Antioxidants: "The role for antioxidants is vast," Sonpal tells mbg. "Primarily, for their protective role against oxidative stress that occurs through general day-to-day activities." Good sources of antioxidants include berries, salmon, spinach, red bell peppers, dark chocolate, and turmeric, which Sonpal says he will likely incorporate into his tea. Increasing intake of turmeric supports anti-inflammatory pathways, overall and also in the gut, he says. "[I am a person] who comes from India, [and] turmeric is a big part of our culture," Sonpal adds.
Moving every single day
The overarching stress of "having to work out" actually discourages most people from doing it. Rather than putting so much pressure on it, Sonpal reminds us that "you can get a 20-minute workout at home, every day."
No need to worry about getting yourself to the gym or blocking out an hour (or more) on your schedule.
Rather than setting lofty fitness resolutions, Sonpal recommends simply committing to daily movement. Going for a walk, taking a few downward dogs, or playing recreational sports are all effective ways to sneak in exercise.
Since I prefer being guided through my workouts, I'm partial to mindbodygreen's mbg moves series, which highlights different trainers teaching super-effective workouts—with everything from HIIT to Pilates and even dance cardio.
Managing stress
Though the stress hormone cortisol has its benefits, "too much of a quote-unquote good thing, is not such a good thing," he states. And because gut health and mental health are so interconnected, limiting stress may support healthy digestion, promote regularity, and ease bloat.
"Exercise, yoga, therapy, mental health exercises, sex—do whatever it is that you need to do to reduce that emotional burden," Sonpal advises.
The takeaway
Spring cleaning can encompass more than just your living environment. Take stock of the things that will help declutter your mind and your body, too. For me, that looks like adopting these three gut-friendly habits, as recommended by Sonpal.
