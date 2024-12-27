Some of the key antioxidants for health include glutathione, resveratrol, and pterostilbene. Foods rich in glutathione include garlic, onions, spinach, and cruciferous vegetables. And yes, resveratrol can be found in red wine. However, it can also be found in fruits like blueberries and raspberries and peanuts. Pterostilbene is similar to resveratrol, and has similar benefits, but is less well known. It's found in similar sources, like berries.