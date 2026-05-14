10 Magnesium-Rich Foods To Help You Get More Of This Essential Mineral

It’s an essential mineral, meaning it’s something we have to get from our diet. The problem is that most of us are falling quite short. It’s estimated that about 43% of U.S. adults don't get enough magnesium through diet alone. And a 2024 review found that around 25% have intakes1 low enough to warrant a chronic latent magnesium deficiency (this is a long-term mild deficiency where your blood levels of the nutrient are within normal, but the amount in your bones and tissues is low). Yikes.