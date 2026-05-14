10 Magnesium-Rich Foods To Help You Get More Of This Essential Mineral
Magnesium is involved in everything from muscle contractions and nerve signaling to sleep quality, heart health, blood sugar regulation, and energy production. In fact, the mineral is required for more than 300 enzymatic reactions throughout the body.
It’s an essential mineral, meaning it’s something we have to get from our diet. The problem is that most of us are falling quite short. It’s estimated that about 43% of U.S. adults don't get enough magnesium through diet alone. And a 2024 review found that around 25% have intakes1 low enough to warrant a chronic latent magnesium deficiency (this is a long-term mild deficiency where your blood levels of the nutrient are within normal, but the amount in your bones and tissues is low). Yikes.
But increasing your magnesium intake can be quite simple if you know what to look for. Here, we’ll break down how much magnesium you should be getting through food, the best sources of this mineral, and how to supplement with it (because many people would also benefit from this additional support).
How much magnesium do you need?
According to the National Institutes of Health, the recommended dietary allowance2 (RDA) for magnesium is:
- Women ages 19–30: 310 milligrams/day
- Women ages 31 and older: 320 milligrams/day
- Men ages 19–30: 400 milligrams/day
- Men ages 31 and older: 420 milligrams/day
Needs may increase during pregnancy, periods of chronic stress, intense exercise training, or with certain medications.
10 magnesium-rich foods to add to your diet
Magnesium shows up in a wide range of whole foods, especially plant foods rich in fiber and healthy fats. Adding more of these ingredients to your meals can help support healthy magnesium intake (while also providing other important nutrients like protein, antioxidants, and vitamins).
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are one of the most concentrated food sources of magnesium, delivering roughly 150 to 170 milligrams per ounce.
They also provide zinc, iron, healthy fats, and plant protein, making them an easy nutrient-dense topping for yogurt bowls, oatmeal, soups, and salads.
Try this pumpkin seed-packed, dark chocolate date bark for a perfect afternoon snack.
Spinach
Cooked spinach packs about 150 milligrams of magnesium per cup.
While we're giving spinach a special call out here, all leafy greens are good source of magnesium, while also providing folate and vitamin K. Cooking spinach helps concentrate the mineral content into a smaller serving size. Add it to smoothies, sautés, grain bowls, or egg dishes. Or, try this healthier take on a spinach dip.
Black beans
Black beans contain around 120 milligrams of magnesium per cooked cup.
They’re also rich in fiber and plant protein, which can help support gut and metabolic health. Toss them into soups (like this one), tacos, salads, and grain bowls for an easy magnesium boost.
Edamame
Edamame provides roughly 95 to 100 milligrams of magnesium per cooked cup.
Along with magnesium, you’ll also get fiber and some plant-based protein. Frozen edamame is an especially convenient staple to keep on hand for quick meals and snacks.
Almonds
A one-ounce serving of almonds contains about 75 to 80 milligrams of magnesium.
They’re also a source of vitamin E and heart-healthy fats, making them a satisfying snack with staying power.
And yes, almond butter counts too. Try these no-bake almond butter bars for a filling sweet treat.
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate (especially varieties made with 70% cacao or higher) contains roughly 65 milligrams of magnesium per ounce.
Cocoa also contains antioxidant compounds called polyphenols, so yes—your chocolate habit can contribute nutrients too.
Avocado
One avocado contains approximately 55 to 60 milligrams of magnesium.
You’ll also get fiber and monounsaturated fats, which support heart and metabolic health. Add avocado to toast, salads, smoothies, or grain bowls.
Tofu
The magnesium content of tofu can vary depending on how it’s processed, but many varieties provide between 35 and 70 milligrams per serving.
Tofu is also a versatile plant-based protein source that works well in stir-fries, bowls, soups, and baked dishes. This easy tofu stir-fry packs 30 grams of protein per serving.
Yogurt
Yogurt contains roughly 40 to 45 milligrams of magnesium per cup.
It also provides protein and probiotics, making it an easy breakfast or snack option. Greek yogurt can offer even more protein per serving. This is my favorite way to make yogurt into a complete and filling breakfast.
Bananas
One medium banana contains about 30 to 35 milligrams of magnesium. (health.com)
Bananas are best known for their potassium content, but they also contain magnesium along with fiber and naturally occurring carbohydrates that help fuel the body. Slice one into oatmeal, blend it into smoothies, or pair it with nut butter for a satisfying snack. Try this single-serve banana collagen muffin for breakfast.
What about magnesium supplements?
For many people, eating more magnesium-rich foods can meaningfully improve intake. But supplements may still be useful in certain situations, especially if dietary intake is consistently low or magnesium needs are elevated.
Different forms of magnesium are often used for different goals.
For example, magnesium glycinate is commonly chosen for relaxation support and tends to be gentler on digestion. It’s often one of the most recommended forms to take before bed to promote sleep. This supplement pairs magnesium glycinate with jujube and PharmaGABA® to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*
If you prefer a powder, mindbodygreen’s magnesium+ rest & recovery is the way to go. It provides 230 milligrams of combined magnesium glycinate and malate in addition to tart cherry powder. It’s a great addition to any nighttime ritual to support relaxation and muscle health.*
Formulations that provide magnesium citrate are often recommended to help with digestive regularity.
Check out this guide for a further breakdown of 9 different types of magnesium and their uses.
The takeaway
Magnesium plays a role in many of the body’s most essential processes, including energy production, muscle function, sleep, and cardiovascular health. And while many people fall short on intake, foods like leafy greens, legumes, nuts, seeds, beans, and even dark chocolate can help increase your magnesium intake naturally.
Not sure if you’re getting enough magnesium? Here are unsuspecting signs that you’re low in this mineral.