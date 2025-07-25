Avocados are a versatile fruit that can really do it all. From a tangy guacamole to a brunch staple (looking at you avocado toast), and a beloved salad topping (minus the surcharge), this fruit is the star of countless meals. Due to their high monounsaturated fat and fiber content, they’ve long been touted as a healthy food. The big question is, since they are high-calorie, how much is actually beneficial?