Why You Should Consider Eating The Whole Avocado
Avocados are a versatile fruit that can really do it all. From a tangy guacamole to a brunch staple (looking at you avocado toast), and a beloved salad topping (minus the surcharge), this fruit is the star of countless meals. Due to their high monounsaturated fat and fiber content, they’ve long been touted as a healthy food. The big question is, since they are high-calorie, how much is actually beneficial?
The pros of eating an avocado a day
Well, more and more research shows eating 1 whole avocado a day is linked to impressive health perks.
- Improve cholesterol levels: Eating an avocado daily can help lower LDL1 (bad) cholesterol and triglycerides as well as raise good HDL cholesterol levels2.
- Lower heart disease risk: Improving cholesterol levels does protect your heart, as it reduces the risk of plaque buildup. The antioxidants in avocados (including vitamins E and C and lutein) also protect against oxidative stress and damage that (when paired with plaque buildup) increase your risk of heart disease1. 1
- Improve diet quality: A study published in January 2024 found that people who ate one avocado a day for 26 weeks made healthier food choices than those who didn’t (including eating less salt, refined grains, and added sugars).
- Support weight management: Although avocados are a high-fat, high-calorie food, they can aid in weight management by increasing satiety, reducing the desire to eat more, and possibly aiding in weight loss when part of a balanced diet1.
- Promote gut health: Eating about one avocado a day has been shown to increase the amount of good bacteria in the gut microbiome and increase short-chain fatty acid production3 in the gut. These compounds are good for strengthening the gut lining and supporting metabolic health (like blood sugar balance and appetite regulation).
What makes it so healthy?
While they are a higher-calorie food (and many of us still have lingering hesitation about adding more fat to our diet thanks to years of low-fat messaging), avocados have a truly unique nutritional profile that's primed to support our well-being.
- 322 calories
- 30 grams of fat (20 grams of monounsaturated fats)
- 13.5 grams of fiber (!!)
- 28% of the daily value of vitamin E
- 21% of the daily value of potassium
- 14% of the daily value of magnesium
- Phytonutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin
Yes, avocados are shockingly high in fiber. The average dietary fiber intake in the U.S. is about 16 grams a day. Just adding an avocado to your plate can double your intake of this critical carb (and get your intake up to recommended levels).
The takeaway
Research shows that there are benefits to eating an entire avocado every day. Doing so introduces vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from your diet that may currently be missing. And, having one with a meal or in a snack often replaces less nutritious foods in your diet.
If one avocado feels like a lot, then no stress. Just stick to what's typical for you, whether that's eating ⅓ or ½ of the fruit at a time. Here's what you can do with your leftover avocados.