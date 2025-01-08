Skip to Content
Functional Food

How To Make Your Avocados Last For Months

Olessa Pindak
Author:
Olessa Pindak
January 08, 2025
Olessa Pindak
mbg Editor-At-Large
By Olessa Pindak
mbg Editor-At-Large
Olessa Pindak is the editor-at-large at mindbodygreen. Formerly the executive editor at Prevention, she’s worked at Condé Nast, Rodale, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and more.
Avocados
Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy
January 08, 2025

Celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque is no stranger to using her freezer as the workhorse for her kitchen. But beyond grass-fed meats, tamales, and bone broth, you can find something else wrapped up and tucked away in her cold storage—avocados.

When you know your avocados are in their peak ripe stage but you're not ready to use them yet, it's an optimal time to freeze them before they turn brown and mushy. "If I have leftover avocados, I'm cutting them into quarters, spraying them with water or lemon water, and putting them into a freezer bag for smoothies," she explains. If you have a blender handy, you can also purée the avocados first, so they're especially easy to bake into treats.

A warning, though: The avocados that you take out of the freezer aren't going to be the firm, ripe ones you put in. Freezing them makes them a little mushier, so while you probably won't want to make them the centerpiece of your tacos, they're ideal for throwing into smoothies or using in baking.

However you do it, just don't waste them! Not only can they be pricey, but "avocados are a nutritional gold mine," says Frank Lipman, M.D. They're filled with over 14 minerals, complete proteins, soluble fiber, phytosterols, polyphenols, carotenoids, omega-3s, vitamins B, C, E, and K, and more, so make sure you hang on to these little green globes—avocados are more versatile than you think!

What to do with your leftover avocados

Studies show that meals that include avocados can help keep you fuller longer, meaning they may help you stave off those quarantine cravings. Consider one of these:

A smoothie

The ideal smoothie has a nice combination of greens, fruit, protein, healthy fats, and a liquid base. Enhance any smoothie you make with a few chunks of avocado to add that boost of fats.

Salad dressing

Commercial salad dressings can be full of hidden sugars and additives, but this simple homemade one can be whipped up in a batch and will keep in the fridge for a week. You can also think beyond salad and drizzle it on fish, veggies, chicken, and more.

Avocado mousse

Craving a sweet treat but trying to stay away from inflammation-producing white sugar? This refined-sugar-free creamy treat is delicious—and packed with avocados.

Avocado blender muffins

A quarantine favorite of mbg contributor Laura Lee Bryant, these treats can work for breakfast—or double as dessert!

More On This Topic

