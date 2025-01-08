When you know your avocados are in their peak ripe stage but you're not ready to use them yet, it's an optimal time to freeze them before they turn brown and mushy. "If I have leftover avocados, I'm cutting them into quarters, spraying them with water or lemon water, and putting them into a freezer bag for smoothies," she explains. If you have a blender handy, you can also purée the avocados first, so they're especially easy to bake into treats.