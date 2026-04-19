This Sweet & Salty Chocolate Bark Is Packed With Magnesium
Looking for an afternoon snack (or dessert) that is just the right amount of sweet but still nourishing? This pumpkin seed date bark from Paige Lindgren's new cookbook, Sync & Savor, is the perfect option. Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium (which is often called the anti-stress mineral) and zinc. Sunflower seeds provide vitamin E. Dates offer a natural sweetness and a bit of fiber, "helping to keep blood sugar stable while still satisfying that natural sweet tooth," says Lindgren.
You can also tailor this recipe to your preferences. "I love texture, so I often add extra toppings like shredded coconut, hemp seeds, or crushed nuts on top," says Lindgren. "I always keep a batch in my fridge or freezer for a post-meal treat or a late-night snack."
Makes 8 to 10 pieces
Prep Time: 10 minutes, plus 1 hour chilling
Ingredients
- 10 to 12 large medjool dates, pitted
- 1⁄2 cup 80% dark chocolate
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1⁄4 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1⁄4 cup sunflower seeds
- Pinch of sea salt
Method
- Line a small baking dish with parchment paper.
- Press the dates down flat into an even layer, ensuring they are touching and form a solid base.
- In a small bowl, melt the chocolate and coconut oil in a microwave, heating in 30-second intervals, stirring until smooth.
- Pour the melted chocolate over the pressed dates, spreading it evenly with a spatula.
- Sprinkle the pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sea salt, and, if using, coconut, seeds, and nuts over the top.
- Place in the refrigerator for about 1 hour, or until the chocolate is fully set. Once firm, cut into pieces and enjoy. (For storage, pack into a container and store in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for 2 months.)
Reprinted with permission from Sync & Savor: Cycle-Based Nutrition for Hormone Health and Balance. Text copyright © 2026 by Paige Lindgren. Photographs copyright © 2026 by Kristin Teig. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.