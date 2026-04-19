Looking for an afternoon snack (or dessert) that is just the right amount of sweet but still nourishing? This pumpkin seed date bark from Paige Lindgren's new cookbook, Sync & Savor, is the perfect option. Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium (which is often called the anti-stress mineral) and zinc. Sunflower seeds provide vitamin E. Dates offer a natural sweetness and a bit of fiber, "helping to keep blood sugar stable while still satisfying that natural sweet tooth," says Lindgren.