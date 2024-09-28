Advertisement
Spinach Dip Gets A High-Protein Makeover In This Easy Recipe
There is something reliable about spinach dip that will lure people from all corners of the room to grab a chip and tuck into its cheesy, savory goodness. Ask yourself: Do you know anyone who doesn't like spinach dip? I don't.
Here, we have dropped the traditional mayo and are using a combination of Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese as the base. We've also used some mozzarella and Parmesan for that trademark cheesiness. The pinch of nutmeg might sound odd, but trust me.
Nutmeg is used in classic steakhouse creamed spinach for its ability to provide a subtle warmth to the inherently savory dish. It is that little something that brings it all home.
Ingredients
Makes 6-8 servings
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1½ cups)
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1¼ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 (16-ounce) package frozen whole-leaf spinach, defrosted, excess liquid squeezed out, and chopped
- ¾ cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt
- ¾ cup (6 ounces) reduced-fat cream cheese
- ½ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- Pinch of nutmeg
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Protein check
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes until lightly browned. Add the garlic and ¼ teaspoon of the salt and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until the onions are light golden but not browned. Remove from the heat, place on a plate, and let cool to room temperature.
- Pat the spinach as dry as you can and place it in the bowl of a food processor. Add the yogurt, cream cheese, ¼ cup of the mozzarella, the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, the pepper, and the nutmeg. Process until smooth.
- Add the onion mixture to the food processor and pulse just 2 or 3 times to combine. Coat a broiler-safe baking dish (8-inch square or 10 by 7 inches) with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Transfer the spinach dip to the dish and top with the remaining ¼ cup of mozzarella and the Parmesan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the dip is heated through and bubbling.
- Turn the broiler to high and broil for 3 to 4 minutes until the top is well browned. Serve with pita wedges or crudites.
NOTE If made ahead, refrigerate the dip for up to 24 hours and bake, covered, for 20 to 30 minutes at 350°F until warm and bubbling.
Excerpted from BIG BITES: Wholesome, Comforting Recipes That Are Big on Flavor, Nourishment, and Fun by Kat Ashmore. Copyright © 2024 by Kat Ashmore. Photo copyright © 2024 by Christine Han Photography. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.