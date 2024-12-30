Skip to Content
Recipes

This Smoothie Is A Sweet Way To Eat More Veggies & Get More Fiber

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
December 30, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Chocolate Avocado Smoothie
Image by Dee Dine / Contributor
December 30, 2024

Here's an unexpected veggie base for your next smoothie: zucchini.

While this chocolate avocado smoothie might take its name from two of its more popular ingredients, we love that this tasty, creamy recipe also sneaks in bonus veggies. Most notably, zucchini is a good source1 of potassium and vitamin C—both of which can help support good sleep.

Altogether, this smoothie is a good source of fiber (with just over 8 grams per serving), thanks mostly to all-star avocado and zucchini. Absolutely can't get behind the idea of squash in your smoothie? Cauliflower works as an even substitution, and it's still a solid source of fiber, too.

Dates (or maple syrup; dealer's choice) offer a subtle sweetness to pair with the cacao powder, a superfood that can help support mood and energy levels. While there is a bit of coffee in the recipe, it won't be a primary flavor or serve as much of a caffeine boost. It mostly helps to complement and accentuate the satisfying chocolate flavor.

Chocolate Avocado Smoothie

Makes 2 8-ounce smoothies

  • 1 cup zucchini, raw and unpeeled
  • 1 avocado, pitted and peeled
  • 1 tbsp. cacao powder
  • 2 dates, soaked and pitted
  • 2 tbsp. brewed coffee
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ cup ice

Add all the ingredients to a blender and process until the mixture is smooth. Enjoy immediately.

Substitutions:

  • Cauliflower can be used instead of zucchini.
  • Two tablespoons of maple syrup can be used instead of the two dates.
  • Unsweetened cocoa powder can be used instead of cacao powder.
Reprinted with permission from 4-Ingredient Smoothies + Juices by Dee Dine, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Dee Dine.

More On This Topic

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It
Functional Food

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It

Emma Loewe

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)
Recipes

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)

Eliza Sullivan

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy
Functional Food

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy

Abby Moore

This Diet Might Help Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes By Nearly 80%
Functional Food

This Diet Might Help Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes By Nearly 80%

Eliza Sullivan

Make A Perfect Better-For-You Margarita With This Simple Formula
Recipes

Make A Perfect Better-For-You Margarita With This Simple Formula

Eliza Sullivan

Researchers Find Eating Full-Fat Dairy May Lower Risk Of Diabetes
Functional Food

Researchers Find Eating Full-Fat Dairy May Lower Risk Of Diabetes

Eliza Sullivan

The FDA Just Updated The Definition Of "Healthy" — What Makes The Cut?
Food Trends

The FDA Just Updated The Definition Of "Healthy" — What Makes The Cut?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Eat These Foods To Lower Your Dementia Risk By Up To 17%, Study Says
Functional Food

Eat These Foods To Lower Your Dementia Risk By Up To 17%, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Need A Grab & Go Snack? These Vegan Roasted Chickpeas Are Perfect
Recipes

Need A Grab & Go Snack? These Vegan Roasted Chickpeas Are Perfect

Jamie Schneider

