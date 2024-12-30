Advertisement
This Smoothie Is A Sweet Way To Eat More Veggies & Get More Fiber
Here's an unexpected veggie base for your next smoothie: zucchini.
While this chocolate avocado smoothie might take its name from two of its more popular ingredients, we love that this tasty, creamy recipe also sneaks in bonus veggies. Most notably, zucchini is a good source1 of potassium and vitamin C—both of which can help support good sleep.
Altogether, this smoothie is a good source of fiber (with just over 8 grams per serving), thanks mostly to all-star avocado and zucchini. Absolutely can't get behind the idea of squash in your smoothie? Cauliflower works as an even substitution, and it's still a solid source of fiber, too.
Dates (or maple syrup; dealer's choice) offer a subtle sweetness to pair with the cacao powder, a superfood that can help support mood and energy levels. While there is a bit of coffee in the recipe, it won't be a primary flavor or serve as much of a caffeine boost. It mostly helps to complement and accentuate the satisfying chocolate flavor.
Chocolate Avocado Smoothie
Makes 2 8-ounce smoothies
- 1 cup zucchini, raw and unpeeled
- 1 avocado, pitted and peeled
- 1 tbsp. cacao powder
- 2 dates, soaked and pitted
- 2 tbsp. brewed coffee
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup ice
Add all the ingredients to a blender and process until the mixture is smooth. Enjoy immediately.
Substitutions:
- Cauliflower can be used instead of zucchini.
- Two tablespoons of maple syrup can be used instead of the two dates.
- Unsweetened cocoa powder can be used instead of cacao powder.
