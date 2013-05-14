mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

16 Ways To Detox Every Day

Michele Conigliaro
Written by Michele Conigliaro

We’re all human. We partake in the occasional (or more frequent) indulgences life has to offer. Even as a practicing health-fanatic-vegetarian-yogi, I can’t imagine my life without my favorite glass(es) of red wine and dessert! Daily detox measures help counteract the less healthy items we put in our body, as well as the environmental factors for which we have little control.

Instead of relying on intense, short-lived detoxes, begin incorporating these steps to detox your body EVERY SINGLE DAY of your life.

1. Drink hot lemon water.

Kick-start the detoxing process first thing in the morning by drinking a cup of warm water with lemon and cayenne.

2. Have a fresh cold-pressed juice

Do it on an empty stomach, which allows your body to absorb the nutrients more quickly. My go-to detox elixir: lemon, kale, spinach, spirulina, and ginger – the more greens, the better!

3. Sip a detox tea.

Sip a few cups of detoxifying tea blends throughout the day. Look for ingredients such as dandelion root, ginger, burdock and licorice root.

4. Add apple cider vinegar.

Along with a host of other benefits, apple cider vinegar alkalizes the body and helps detox the liver. Buy the raw, unfiltered and organic variety.

5. Eat detoxing foods and supplements.

The liver and kidneys serve as the body’s filtration system, and thus are integral to overall health and cleansing. Incorporate the following to aid in continual kidney and liver cleansing: parsley, cilantro, dandelion root, licorice root, cayenne, turmeric, red pepper, garlic, lemon, lime, grapefruit, sea vegetables (seaweed salad, nori, dulse), artichokes, beets, cruciferous vegetables, wheatgrass, spirulina, chlorella and milk thistle.

6. Eat clean.

Incorporate fiber into your diet to keep the elimination process flowing. Limit or avoid high-mercury fish such as swordfish, tuna, mackerel, shark, marlin and grouper. General rule to follow: larger fish typically have higher levels of mercury. Avoid refined sugars, processed foods, alcohol, caffeine and non-organic fruits and veggies.

7. Sweat.

Sweating is crucial for expelling toxins. Use an infrared sauna, which assists in removing heavy metal toxins stored in fat tissues. Take a Bikram yoga class — or any yoga class! Exercise with extra layers to help increase body temperature and perspiration.

8. Invert.

Scientifically shown to help the cardiovascular, lymphatic, endocrine and nervous systems, inversions reverse the flow of gravity, stimulate the lymphatic system, and aid in blood purification. Traditional inversions include:

  • Shoulder stand
  • Headstand or handstand
  • Legs propped up against a wall

9. Jump.

Rebounding is great for stimulating the lymphatic system and increasing circulation. Small, portable trampolines are a quick and easy way to build jumping into your daily routine.

10. Eliminate.

Elimination seemed appropriate for the “Move” category! Further cleanse your colon by taking daily fiber supplements, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and incorporating colon cleanses such as colonics or enemas.

11. Dry body brush.

Before showering, dry brush your body head-to-toe, using long strides toward the heart. This activates the lymphatic system, stimulates blood circulation, and enhances toxin elimination through our body’s largest organ — the skin!

12. Tongue scrape.

Yes, it sounds funny, but this quickly cleans the tongue of accumulated bacteria and toxic debris from the night before. Think of it as giving your body an extra assist in the detox process, while also achieving better breath! I promise you’ll be hooked.

13. Try hydrotherapy.

Hydrotherapy encompasses a large range of approaches and methods. An easy way to incorporate hydrotherapy daily is by alternating between hot and cold water every 30 seconds in the shower. Cold water stimulates, causing blood vessels to constrict, while hot water relaxes and causes blood vessels to dilate. This alternation of hot and cold water improves elimination, decreases inflammation, removes wastes from tissues, and stimulates circulation.

14. Detox bath.

I have a magical detox bath formula resulting from many years of research and testing. And, yes, I’m sharing it with you! Take one every week to cleanse from the outside in.

  • Dead sea salts / Epsom salts (2 cups): draw toxins out through the skin
  • Baking Soda (2 cups): naturally alkalizing substance helps remove toxins
  • Fresh ground ginger (1 tbsp): heats-up body temperature, encouraging perspiration
  • Therapeutic-grade essential oils (4 drops each): Geranium, eucalyptus and juniper berry possess powerful agents aiding in detoxification.

15. Get massages.

This deserves two exclamation points. Massages increase circulation, stimulate the lymphatic system and remove toxic build-up. They also feel pretty good.

16. Make your home healthy.

Introduce plants to your home (peace lilies, ferns and palms are great natural air filters), change A/C filters regularly, avoid harsh household chemicals, install chlorine filters, introduce an air purifier, and consider a reverse-osmosis water system.

Good luck and enjoy — your body will thank you!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Michele Conigliaro
Michele Conigliaro
Michele is a certified yoga instructor (200 RYT), member of Yoga Alliance and teaches Detox and Vinyasa flow classes at Green Monkey in Miami, FL. By day, she works as a Sr. Marketing...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-9529/16-ways-to-detox-every-day.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!