16 Ways To Detox Every Day

We’re all human. We partake in the occasional (or more frequent) indulgences life has to offer. Even as a practicing health-fanatic-vegetarian-yogi, I can’t imagine my life without my favorite glass(es) of red wine and dessert! Daily detox measures help counteract the less healthy items we put in our body, as well as the environmental factors for which we have little control.

Instead of relying on intense, short-lived detoxes, begin incorporating these steps to detox your body EVERY SINGLE DAY of your life.

1. Drink hot lemon water.

Kick-start the detoxing process first thing in the morning by drinking a cup of warm water with lemon and cayenne.

2. Have a fresh cold-pressed juice

Do it on an empty stomach, which allows your body to absorb the nutrients more quickly. My go-to detox elixir: lemon, kale, spinach, spirulina, and ginger – the more greens, the better!

3. Sip a detox tea.

Sip a few cups of detoxifying tea blends throughout the day. Look for ingredients such as dandelion root, ginger, burdock and licorice root.

4. Add apple cider vinegar.

Along with a host of other benefits, apple cider vinegar alkalizes the body and helps detox the liver. Buy the raw, unfiltered and organic variety.

5. Eat detoxing foods and supplements.

The liver and kidneys serve as the body’s filtration system, and thus are integral to overall health and cleansing. Incorporate the following to aid in continual kidney and liver cleansing: parsley, cilantro, dandelion root, licorice root, cayenne, turmeric, red pepper, garlic, lemon, lime, grapefruit, sea vegetables (seaweed salad, nori, dulse), artichokes, beets, cruciferous vegetables, wheatgrass, spirulina, chlorella and milk thistle.

6. Eat clean.

Incorporate fiber into your diet to keep the elimination process flowing. Limit or avoid high-mercury fish such as swordfish, tuna, mackerel, shark, marlin and grouper. General rule to follow: larger fish typically have higher levels of mercury. Avoid refined sugars, processed foods, alcohol, caffeine and non-organic fruits and veggies.

7. Sweat.

Sweating is crucial for expelling toxins. Use an infrared sauna, which assists in removing heavy metal toxins stored in fat tissues. Take a Bikram yoga class — or any yoga class! Exercise with extra layers to help increase body temperature and perspiration.

8. Invert.

Scientifically shown to help the cardiovascular, lymphatic, endocrine and nervous systems, inversions reverse the flow of gravity, stimulate the lymphatic system, and aid in blood purification. Traditional inversions include: