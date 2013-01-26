Full Moon: Harness The Energy & Make It Work For You

The full moon is a time of positive opportunity if you use it correctly. It can increase your positive energy or conversely, it can wreak havoc on your emotions.

Since the full moon pours down a tremendous amount of energy, you must be in a calm state of mind to receive a positive effect. Remember that whatever is going on in your body, mind and spirit will be amplified.

If you are angry, you will feel angrier or if you are happy, you will feel happier. During the full moon, the ocean swells and emergency rooms have more patients. The energy is very powerful so it’s important to direct it with positive intention.

Crazy energy as well as loving energy will be intensified. Knowing this is a huge opportunity for your emotional and spiritual growth.

Below are five tips from Feng Shui Your Life for using the energy of the full moon (two days before and two days after) in the most fortuitous way:

1. Refrain from arguing and getting angry.

The full moon is the time to stay calm, let things go, breathe deeply through difficult moments and forgive others for their mistakes. Seriously, if you can’t let something go and need to communicate it (which I recommend), try to postpone sharing your upset until at least two days after the full moon. Whatever happens at this time is multiplied. It’s like having emotional fertilizer. Keep the energy moving in a happy, uplifting direction at home, work, in the car and in your every day interactions.

2. Think positive thoughts.

We all know we should think positively as much as possible but during the full moon, you’ll have a wind at your back. Your positive thoughts will be energized and multiplied. Even if you spend five minutes when you wake up and go to sleep thinking about the positive things in your life, you’ll be doing yourself a big favor.

For example, you could write a gratitude list or a thank you note to the Universe for all you have. You could look in the mirror and say nice things to yourself. You could take a walk and notice all the beauty around you. Imagine that your positive thoughts are sprinkled with full moon glitter that makes them grow exponentially.

3. Envision your dreams manifesting.

The full moon is a perfect time to do your manifestation techniques. Spend time imagining your goals and writing them down on paper. It’s also a great time to make a vision or “manifestation board.” To do this, place pictures and words of your goals on a cork or poster board and place it where you can see it every day. Spending time focusing on your dreams during the full moon gives it extra juice!

4. Meditate by yourself or in a group.

Since the full moon pours down so much energy, meditating during this time creates calm, mindfulness and stillness. You can do it by yourself in a sacred space in your home.

You can also connect with other like-minded friends to meditate in a group. There are many spiritual centers, yoga studios and online groups that come together for a full moon meditation. It’s very powerful to meditate in a group.

5. Send blessings to people in need.

Since you have the full moon power behind you, send healing energy, forgiveness, pink light and loving-kindness to friends, family, colleagues, and strangers. In addition, send peaceful energy to the places in the world experiencing strife, hardship, poverty and war. It has huge benefits for them and as a bonus, you create loads of good karma.