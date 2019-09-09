6 Science-Backed Reasons You Should Be Drinking Dandelion Root Tea

Often thought of as no more than a common yard weed, you would never expect to find dandelions in your morning mug of tea. But if the sudden rise in the popularity of kale taught us anything, it's that the most overlooked greens are sometimes the most nutritious. Touting gut-healing and liver-supporting benefits, this pesky weed is due for a reputation makeover.

Despite being somewhat neglected, dandelions have a lot to offer. So, if you're used to ripping these bad boys out of your yard all spring, read on for why you should start sipping on these sunny flowers.