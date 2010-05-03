Yoga Poses for Beginners: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
The Yoga Poses for Beginners library serves as a comprehensive intro guide to the most popular yoga poses and sequences.
Becoming familiar with and learning these poses should get you through a class in any of the types of yoga styles.
Please keep in mind, these are just some of the most common poses to look at (and not necessarily practice). If you'd like to get started with yoga, you should take a look at The Complete Guide To Yoga Video Course here at MindBodyGreen.
Seated Poses
Grounding and calming, these seated poses provide some of our deepest muscle opening and twisting.
Standing Poses
Good for strength, balance, and focus. These energetic standing yoga poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.
Backbends
Opening up in the spine and chest with these backbend yoga poses feels great and strengthens our connection to intuition.
Inversions
These inversion yoga poses are good for balance and concentration, as well as circulation.
Core Poses
These poses will strengthen your core and get your abs beach ready.
Poses for Weight Loss
These yoga poses for weight loss help you shed unwanted pounds.
Restorative Poses
These restorative yoga poses are great for winding down and connecting to our breath.
Poses for Back Pain
Whether the origins are some acute injury or long-term stress, there are a few simple poses that can help with back pain.
Yoga Sequences & Moving (Videos)
How we move and breathe is much more important than the exact shape of our poses, for clearing our bodies and minds and creating our own best health. Check out these yoga sequences and moving poses videos.