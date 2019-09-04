4 Tips To Nail Chaturanga In Your Vinyasa Flow

Chaturanga, formally known as chaturanga dandasana, is essentially a low plank (some like to call it a "yoga pushup"). It's a difficult pose to pull off and, unfortunately, an easy one to do with improper form.

Despite coming from an athletic background—I played soccer, softball, and tennis throughout my childhood—I struggled with chaturanga. My upper body was weak, and I could just tell I wasn't doing it correctly. It took some serious practice to get it just right.

Whether you've been practicing for years or are just beginning your yoga practice, have no fear: You can master chaturanga. In fact, you should prioritize mastering it if you practice a lot of vinyasa—doing chaturanga with improper form can put you at risk for shoulder injuries or overexert your joints. When done correctly, however, chaturanga serves to strengthen your entire core and upper body.

Here are my go-to tips for how to do chaturanga the right way: