As an integrative physician, I've worked with thousands of patients over the past decade. And one of the most common issues I see is hypothyroidism. It makes sense—thyroid issues have taken off in the last few years, and levothyroxine, a replacement thyroid hormone, is the second most prescribed drug in the United States.

Your thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland in your neck. It produces several hormones that influence your metabolism, energy levels, sleep, hair growth, menstrual cycle, and more. If your thyroid gland struggles to produce enough thyroid hormone—often as a result of chronic stress, gut issues, or poor diet—you can end up with hypothyroidism or an underactive thyroid.

Making dietary changes is your first line of defense in treating hypothyroidism. Many people with hypothyroidism experience crippling fatigue and brain fog, which prompts reaching for non-nutritional forms of energy like sugar and caffeine. I've dubbed these rascals the terrible twosome, as they can burn out your thyroid (and destabilize blood sugar).

Some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism include: