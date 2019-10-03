How Should You Exercise While You're Intermittent Fasting? Doctors Weigh In

Intermittent fasting has picked up quite a bit of steam in the health world, as people who experiment with it have seen impressive results: improved energy levels, stable blood sugar, weight loss, and more. In a world where we reach for a snack every two hours, it makes sense that our bodies welcome the natural fasting patterns of our ancestors.

But what does exercise look like during a fast? That depends on a variety of factors, from the fast you choose—some people fast for 16 hours and eat for eight daily, while others eat between 500 and 600 calories on two nonconsecutive days of the week—to how your body responds to it. "It’s important to listen to your body," Vincent Pedre, M.D. of Pedre Integrative Health tells mbg. "If you feel too weak to work out from fasting, then you should take care of your nutrition and work out later."

While safety should always come first, a variety of workouts are excellent complements to IF. Here's what you need to know.