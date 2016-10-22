A New Way To Detox: Eat To Support 6 Organs Of Elimination

Did you know that there are six organs that support your body's natural detoxification process? The body's six organs of detox are the liver, kidneys, lungs, lymph, colon, and skin.

Each organ works daily to eliminate excess waste that's produced from our natural metabolic process. Waste products and metabolites, generally referred to as toxins, are also known officially as xenobiotics.

The reason we don't see a lot of research on detox is because it is actually a process of metabolism; try searching that instead!

Most people think of detoxification as a tool for weight loss, but its real purpose is to release our toxic burden. In doing so, we also improve the function of the metabolically active tissue, or MAT.

Most people know that increasing lean muscle mass will burn more calories while at rest; however, lean body mass is a low-metabolic-rate tissue: It burns far fewer calories than our brain, liver, kidneys, and heart. The better these organs are working, the more calories you'll burn while sleeping, eating, breathing, etc. That's why detox kick-starts weight loss.

Here's a guide on how to detox each organ of elimination with different foods.