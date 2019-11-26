What Everyone Should Know About Energy Healing
I attended talk therapy for most of my adult life, and though it helped me identify where I needed to heal, it didn't necessarily show me how to do so. It wasn’t until I started going to an energy healer that my true internal transformation occurred. Working with this energy healer ignited a spark within me and ultimately inspired me to become a healing practitioner myself, focusing on Integrated Energy Therapy, Chakra Balance and Reiki.
As an energy healer, I'm often met with curiosity, fascination, and a bit of skepticism when I tell people what I do for a living.
Energy healing is a holistic practice that activates the body’s subtle energy systems to remove blocks. By breaking through these energetic blocks, the body’s inherent ability to heal itself is stimulated.
That definition is a lot to process, so here are five facts that can clear up any confusion or misconceptions you may still have about energy healing.
1. Cultures have studied the body's energy centers for thousands of years.
Reiki is the Japanese tradition of energy healing, and it dates back to the early 20th century. Chakras, the seven energy transmission centers of the body, are described in ancient Hindu texts. Meridians, the energy superhighways of the body, are the road maps on which traditional Chinese medicine practitioners based acupuncture.
Although various ancient cultures used different modalities to stimulate the body’s natural ability to heal, they all saw internal energy as a powerful force of good.
2. Energy healing is based on scientific principles.
We all learned in high school physics class that matter is made up of molecules. Even something that is solid, such as a table, is vibrating all the time. As humans, we, too, are vibrating.
When you say someone has "good vibes," you are really talking about that person's vibrational energy — happy people vibrate on a higher frequency. You can feel their effervescence!
Places have vibes too. When you walk into a room in which a fight has just occurred, you may feel a dense energy that makes you want to leave right away. The beach has a light vibe due to the salt (a natural energy cleanser) and moving air. The air at the beach vibrates at a higher frequency as well.
As an energy healer, I'm often met with curiosity, fascination, and a bit of skepticism when I tell people what I do for a living.
3. You don’t have to be spiritual to benefit from energy healing.
Just like you don't need to understand the law of gravity before you can fall down, you don't need to completely grasp the concept of energy healing before you dive into the practice. I would recommend going in with an open mind for maximum benefit.
Any time is a good time to visit an energy healer. If you are stressed, anxious, or physically drained, an energy healing session can help you relax and feel more balanced. And if you're already feeling good, it's always possible to feel a little better! It's important to note that energy healing is a complementary modality that shouldn't exclude any Western medicine you may be taking.
4. Energy healing is totally accessible.
There are many different types of energy healers, and you can find them practically everywhere. Why? Because the power of intention causes energy to flow to where it's most needed. Some forms of hands-on-healing include therapeutic touch, sound healing and chakra balancing, to name a few.
Acupuncture practitioners are also very accessible, though the clients do need to be in the physical presence of the needles. This modality stimulates the flow of chi to rebalance the body.
Reflexology is another modality that frees up blocked energy and promotes healing by stimulating the meridians, organs, and systems through points on the feet, hands, and ears.
Even massage is an energy healing practice, for it releases tension in the muscles, encourages the flow of lymph, and allows for deep relaxation.
Get a referral for a reputable practitioner if you are new to these practices — inquire at a yoga studio or ask a friend who's into alternative healing.
Energy healing is a complimentary modality that shouldn't exclude any Western medicine you may be taking.
5. You can maintain your energetic health at home.
Just as you shower and brush your teeth every day, energetic cleansing is also a daily commitment. Once you visit with an energy healer, keep the good vibes flowing by taking a bath in Epsom or pink Himalayan salts for 20 minutes whenever you start to feel the heaviness creeping back into your body. Smudging, or burning sage around you, also clears negativity from your aura. High-vibe crystals have their own healing properties and can help give your energy field a boost.
All you need to begin your energy healing journey is curiosity and a willingness to learn. Who knows? You might just get hooked!
Related reads:
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.