What Everyone Should Know About Energy Healing

I attended talk therapy for most of my adult life, and though it helped me identify where I needed to heal, it didn't necessarily show me how to do so. It wasn’t until I started going to an energy healer that my true internal transformation occurred. Working with this energy healer ignited a spark within me and ultimately inspired me to become a healing practitioner myself, focusing on Integrated Energy Therapy, Chakra Balance and Reiki.

As an energy healer, I'm often met with curiosity, fascination, and a bit of skepticism when I tell people what I do for a living.

Energy healing is a holistic practice that activates the body’s subtle energy systems to remove blocks. By breaking through these energetic blocks, the body’s inherent ability to heal itself is stimulated.

That definition is a lot to process, so here are five facts that can clear up any confusion or misconceptions you may still have about energy healing.