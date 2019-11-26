7 Signs You Have Too Many Toxins In Your Life

You think you’re healthy, but you don’t feel vibrant. You struggle to find the energy to get through the day. You’re irritable. Your stomach isn’t acting right. And all those headaches!

These types of ailments affect many of us in our daily lives. They’re not serious enough to warrant a trip to the doctor — or maybe you tried only to be told there was nothing wrong — but they still tend to drag you down, wearing away your resistance and leaving you feeling like you’re just getting old.

I have good news for you — it probably has nothing to do with getting older. Instead, you may simply be surrounded by too many toxins. Toxins or endocrine disruptors are synthetic and natural chemicals that humans are exposed to daily that interfere with hormone health.

Not sure? Here are seven signs to look for — and how you can clean up your system and feel better in 30 days!

Note: Always check with your doctor to eliminate any possible medical conditions as causes of these symptoms.

1. Feeling drained

Even if you’re sleeping well, you may fight to get through the day. This could be a sign that your body is working too hard to get rid of the toxins you’re pouring into it. How do you cope with fatigue? If your answer is “more coffee” or “sweet foods,” you can bet that you’re only making the problem worse. Those “solutions” trigger cortisol levels, leading to a crash later. That fatigue could also be in response to hormone disruptors that affect the steroid pathway, leading to elevated cortisol, more chronic inflammation, and a weakened immune system.

2. Stubborn weight gain

It’s never easy to lose weight, but if you’re exercising daily and cutting back on calories and you’re still putting on the pounds, you could be looking at a hormonal problem. Strangely enough, our natural hormone function can be greatly affected by the toxins in our foods and personal care products. You need a complete detox of your diet and personal care routine to give your body a fighting chance.

3. Bad breath

You brush and brush, chew gum, rinse, and swallow breath mints, and still, you can’t get rid of it. Bad breath is often related to digestive problems, but it can also mean that your liver is struggling to get rid of the toxins in your body. Until you tackle the problem from the source, you’ll continue to scare away anyone who comes close!

4. Constipation

The intestines get rid of a lot of toxins every day of our lives. When we’re constipated, we’re storing up all those toxins, allowing them to negatively affect our bodies. In addition to stomach upset, constipation can cause headaches, aches and pains, and tiredness. It can also be related to the toxins in your life, especially if you’re consuming a lot of processed foods filled with chemicals, pesticides, and preservatives.

5. Sensitivity to scents

Strong reactions to smells — particularly fragrances — might mean that you’re sensitive to chemicals, which many of us are. It can also mean that your body is fighting toxic overload, usually from heavy metals. If you suffer from headaches or stomach upset just from scents, this is likely the cause.

6. Muscle aches and pains

If you can’t tie these to your workout yesterday, could be that the toxins in your life are working away at your muscles and joints. This is more likely if you experience muscle aches on a regular basis.

7. Skin reactions

Acne, rashes, and other skin problems may signal a toxic overload. Acne, in particular, can be related to the toxins in our diet or skin care products. Puffy eyes and eczema or psoriasis outbreaks can also be signs that you’ve just reached your toxic limit.

My Solutions