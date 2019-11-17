27 Articles by Jolene Brighten, N.D.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.

Women's Health
Women's Health
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Women's Health
Women's Health

5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control

How to address the root cause. (Hint: Going back on the pill is not the answer).

#skin care #acne #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
July 4 2019
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Women's Health

Thinking Of Changing Birth Control Methods? You Need To Know This First

What you need to know before you go off the pill, including how to time it and how to reduce symptoms like acne and irregular periods.

#acne #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
February 2 2019
Women's Health

Is The Pill Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals?

How the pill influences weight gain, metabolism, and body composition, including its effect on testosterone.

#hormones #metabolism
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
January 26 2019
Women's Health

Seed Cycling: The Trendiest (And Weirdest) Tool For Better Hormone Balance

How to use seed cycling for better hormone balance, including how to get started, how it works, and why it helps with symptoms of PMS and other...

#hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
November 15 2018
Sex

What Is A Blended Orgasm & How Can You Have One?

Here's everything you need to know.

#orgasm
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
April 14 2018
Women's Health
Women's Health

Birth Control Side Effects? Here's Your Expert Guide

For any woman who's ever taken hormonal birth control.

#anxiety #hormones #inflammation #depression
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
March 19 2018
Sex
Mental Health

Yes, The Pill Can Mess With Your Mood. Here's Exactly What To Do About It

Whether you're on the pill or not, you never need to settle for depression.

#anxiety #depression
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
February 16 2018
Women's Health
Mental Health