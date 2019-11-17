27 Articles by Jolene Brighten, N.D.
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
Do You Feel Off? Here Are Signs Of Hormone Imbalance + How To Fix Naturally
Plus, which hormones are behind your symptoms.
4 Reasons You May Have Lost Your Period + How To Get It Back
It's time to go looking for your period.
Not Ready To Ditch The Pill? Here's Exactly How To Reduce Its Side Effects
It all comes down to balance.
5 Ways To Lower Anxiety By Boosting Your Bonding Hormone (Hint: Give More Hugs)
Learn how to harness the power of oxytocin.
8 Doctor-Approved Adaptogenic Herbs For Less PMS & Better Periods
For bloating, mood swings, headaches, and more.
5 Ways To Avoid Acne Outbreaks After Going Off Birth Control
How to address the root cause. (Hint: Going back on the pill is not the answer).
Got Menstrual Migraines? Here Are 7 Ways To Prevent & Ease Your Symptoms
Regular orgasms could do the trick.
Exactly What To Eat During Your Period, According To A Hormone Expert
Swap that coffee for matcha.
4 Surprising Ways Birth Control Could Affect Your Future Fertility
Plus, practical steps you can take to stay healthy.
The 5 Products Women's Health Expert Jolene Brighten Recommends To Everyone
From natural skin care products to kitchen gadgets.
Thinking Of Changing Birth Control Methods? You Need To Know This First
What you need to know before you go off the pill, including how to time it and how to reduce symptoms like acne and irregular periods.
Is The Pill Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals?
How the pill influences weight gain, metabolism, and body composition, including its effect on testosterone.
Seed Cycling: The Trendiest (And Weirdest) Tool For Better Hormone Balance
How to use seed cycling for better hormone balance, including how to get started, how it works, and why it helps with symptoms of PMS and other...
What Is A Blended Orgasm & How Can You Have One?
Here's everything you need to know.
Early Menopause: Everything You Need To Know About Symptoms, Prevention & Treatment
When are menopause symptoms supposed to start?
Birth Control Side Effects? Here's Your Expert Guide
For any woman who's ever taken hormonal birth control.
What Is A Cervical Orgasm & How Can You Have One?
This doctor has all the answers.
Yes, The Pill Can Mess With Your Mood. Here's Exactly What To Do About It
Whether you're on the pill or not, you never need to settle for depression.
Need A Hormone Reset? Here's The Exact Detox This Naturopath Recommends
Alcohol, sugar, and caffeine—we're coming for you.
9 Ways To Ease Anxiety—No Matter What Time Of Day You Feel It
Cortisol also has a circadian rhythm.