Is The Pill Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals?

True, testosterone is often thought of as the "male sex hormone," but it's an important hormone in women’s health too. Testosterone plays a role in our mood, heart health, bone strength, libido, and muscle mass. And while it can cause acne, oily skin, and hair loss when out of balance, it is still an essential part of your health.

Acne and PCOS are some of the primary reasons women are prescribed the pill for noncontraceptive reasons. That is because the pill is effective at lowering total and free testosterone, by decreasing the ovaries' production of this hormone, by as much as 50 percent. While women are on the pill, they experience higher levels of sex-hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), which binds free testosterone. So in addition to reducing testosterone production, it also binds to free testosterone available in the body.

As I explain in my book, Beyond the Pill, testosterone is rising in your cycle leading up to ovulation, during the follicular phase. Research shows this is a time when our metabolism also speeds up, which means there is an opportunity to make gains in muscle mass and strength training. Your follicular phase is a great time to lift weights and build muscle. Testosterone has been shown in studies to increase our muscle mass through protein synthesis.

In a natural menstrual cycle, you will also experience a rise in your metabolic activity and will burn more calories during certain times in your cycle due to hormonal fluctuations around ovulation. Unfortunately, while on the pill, you aren't ovulating and therefore won't enjoy the bump to your metabolism.

In addition to lowering testosterone production, some birth control pills also block androgen receptors. Unfortunately, that means that androgens like testosterone and DHEA can't aid in muscle growth or stimulate positive changes to muscle tissue. And while blocking these receptors works wonderfully for decreasing acne, it could sabotage your long-term metabolism health.