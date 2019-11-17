Let's dive into exactly which hormones are behind these pesky symptoms:

Too much estrogen (often called estrogen dominance) can be behind heavy periods, irritability, and weight gain (especially around the butt, hips, and thighs). Too little estrogen can be equally bad with symptoms of joint pain, more fine lines and wrinkles, and vaginal dryness.

Progesterone is the "chill" hormone that helps create a calm mood. When it falls too low, we see women feeling anxious, having trouble sleeping, and their periods may come too frequently. While low progesterone is much more common, high progesterone can make you weepy, create breast tenderness, and you may even find yourself waking feeling groggy.

Insulin regulates how much glucose, or blood sugar, actually gets into your cells. Insulin resistance can manifest as feeling tired after meals, irregular or missing periods, and, for women with PCOS, excess hair growth on the face and abdomen. Even with a stellar diet, inflammation can occur and create issues with insulin.

Testosterone plays a role in sex drive, bone health, and more. Too much testosterone is a big reason us ladies get offered birth control to "fix" their acne, and create a regular withdrawal bleed (sometimes incorrectly referred to as a period). But because birth control also disrupts other hormones, we often swing to having too little testosterone, which can spell bad news. Too little testosterone looks like fatigue, crying all the time, and a missing libido.

Cortisol gets a bad rep as your stress hormone, but like any hormone, it's all about balance. When cortisol goes high at night and crashes in the morning (exactly what it shouldn't be doing), your sleep and energy levels often take the hit.

Thyroid issues are incredibly common in women and can be an underlying cause of irregular periods, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and hair loss.