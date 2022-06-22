Why Actor Hill Harper Swears By This Supplement To Look Camera-Ready
What does it mean to appear camera-ready? While makeup can be of great assistance, it all starts with a healthy, hydrated, canvas. After all, hydrated, supple skin reflects more light, which offers more of a youthful glow on-camera. To secure said glow, many experts point to antioxidants, as these can help buffer the skin against the effects of environmental stressors and free radicals (both of which can lead to a duller complexion).
However, if you want to support your skin health long-term (so your skin stays camera-ready whenever you need to be), it helps to go internal. Take it from actor and author Hill Harper, who is particularly familiar with the world of close-ups and photo shoots: He swears by an antioxidant-laden supplement to keep his skin looking and feeling his best.*
Why actor Hill Harper loves this antioxidant supplement.
“Because I am an actor, author, and motivational speaker, it’s so important that I look and feel my best—whether I’m on set shooting The Good Doctor or trying to keep up with my son,” Harper says in a review. As he floats from job to job, more antioxidant support may be even more necessary (remember: Mental stress can lead to oxidative stress, too).
For Harper, taking healthy skin supplements is the answer: “I’m thrilled I found cellular beauty+," he adds. "I’m all about the skin benefits; this formula is next-level and keeps me feeling and looking youthful!”* Specifically, this next-level formula contains a blend of astaxanthin, pomegranate extract, and ubiquinol CoQ10. These antioxidants were specifically chosen because of their skin-supporting, photoprotective, and brightening properties.*
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
While the supplement's antioxidant cocktail is certainly impressive, another key ingredient contributes to this camera-ready effect: ceramides. Now, ceramides are naturally found in the body, and they're essential for skin barrier structure, function, and homeostasis. They do decrease with age, but you can help replenish them using supplements.* Phytoceramides (meaning ceramides sourced from plants) have been clinically shown to reduce dryness and wrinkles, while significantly improving skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.*
With this antioxidant defense and barrier support, mbg's beauty supplement works from multiple angles to encourage a healthy skin appearance—whether you're on-camera or not.* Plus, having hydrated skin means your makeup will go on even smoother (so you may use less product, even if you are regularly on-camera, like Harper). In fact, users have even reported their skin and makeup products go on with such ease, as the skin underneath remains dewy and even.*
The takeaway.
Whether you’re about to step onto set like Harper or simply want a trusty supplement to keep your skin looking youthful, cellular beauty+ is a prime option. This premium cosmeceutical has a powerful cocktail of antioxidants and skin barrier-supporting ingredients that brighten the skin and add a supple, lit-from-within glow.* Want to learn more about why antioxidant supplements work? Start here.
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*
cellular beauty+
A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*