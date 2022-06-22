 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Why Actor Hill Harper Swears By This Supplement To Look Camera-Ready

Why Actor Hill Harper Swears By This Supplement To Look Camera-Ready

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
mindbodygreen Podcast Guest Hill Harper

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 22, 2022 — 10:02 AM

What does it mean to appear camera-ready? While makeup can be of great assistance, it all starts with a healthy, hydrated, canvas. After all, hydrated, supple skin reflects more light, which offers more of a youthful glow on-camera. To secure said glow, many experts point to antioxidants, as these can help buffer the skin against the effects of environmental stressors and free radicals (both of which can lead to a duller complexion).

However, if you want to support your skin health long-term (so your skin stays camera-ready whenever you need to be), it helps to go internal. Take it from actor and author Hill Harper, who is particularly familiar with the world of close-ups and photo shoots: He swears by an antioxidant-laden supplement to keep his skin looking and feeling his best.*

Why actor Hill Harper loves this antioxidant supplement.

“Because I am an actor, author, and motivational speaker, it’s so important that I look and feel my best—whether I’m on set shooting The Good Doctor or trying to keep up with my son,” Harper says in a review. As he floats from job to job, more antioxidant support may be even more necessary (remember: Mental stress can lead to oxidative stress, too).

For Harper, taking healthy skin supplements is the answer: “I’m thrilled I found cellular beauty+," he adds. "I’m all about the skin benefits; this formula is next-level and keeps me feeling and looking youthful!”* Specifically, this next-level formula contains a blend of astaxanthin, pomegranate extract, and ubiquinol CoQ10. These antioxidants were specifically chosen because of their skin-supporting, photoprotective, and brightening properties.* 

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(21)
cellular beauty+

While the supplement's antioxidant cocktail is certainly impressive, another key ingredient contributes to this camera-ready effect: ceramides. Now, ceramides are naturally found in the body, and they're essential for skin barrier structure, function, and homeostasis. They do decrease with age, but you can help replenish them using supplements.* Phytoceramides (meaning ceramides sourced from plants) have been clinically shown to reduce dryness and wrinkles, while significantly improving skin hydration, elasticity, and smoothness.* 

With this antioxidant defense and barrier support, mbg's beauty supplement works from multiple angles to encourage a healthy skin appearance—whether you're on-camera or not.* Plus, having hydrated skin means your makeup will go on even smoother (so you may use less product, even if you are regularly on-camera, like Harper). In fact, users have even reported their skin and makeup products go on with such ease, as the skin underneath remains dewy and even.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Whether you’re about to step onto set like Harper or simply want a trusty supplement to keep your skin looking youthful, cellular beauty+ is a prime option. This premium cosmeceutical has a powerful cocktail of antioxidants and skin barrier-supporting ingredients that brighten the skin and add a supple, lit-from-within glow.* Want to learn more about why antioxidant supplements work? Start here

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(21)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(21)
cellular beauty+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer So Your Makeup Is Never Cakey

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer So Your Makeup Is Never Cakey
Beauty

Say Goodbye To Ingrown Hairs With These 10 Clean & Effective Treatments

Hannah Frye
Say Goodbye To Ingrown Hairs With These 10 Clean & Effective Treatments
Integrative Health

The One Supplement Wellness Icon Melissa Wood Swears By To Beat Bloat

Merrell Readman
The One Supplement Wellness Icon Melissa Wood Swears By To Beat Bloat
Integrative Health

Hoping To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? This Focus Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Hoping To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? This Focus Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

I'm A Nutrition PhD: I'm Putting An End To This Vitamin D Myth Once & For All

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Nutrition PhD: I'm Putting An End To This Vitamin D Myth Once & For All
Integrative Health

5 Unexpected Ways To Get Your Gut Microbiome In Tiptop Shape This Summer

Stephanie Eckelkamp
5 Unexpected Ways To Get Your Gut Microbiome In Tiptop Shape This Summer
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Motivation

The 10 Best Sandals For Walking, Based On Podiatrist Guidelines

Merrell Readman
The 10 Best Sandals For Walking, Based On Podiatrist Guidelines
Women's Health

Can Taking Collagen Help Improve Bloating? New Research Says Yes

Hannah Frye
Can Taking Collagen Help Improve Bloating? New Research Says Yes
Integrative Health

About 55% Of People Have This Specific Sleep Personality — Do You?

Sarah Regan
About 55% Of People Have This Specific Sleep Personality — Do You?
Integrative Health

The Attention Crisis Is Disrupting Your Focus — But This Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
The Attention Crisis Is Disrupting Your Focus — But This Can Help
Mental Health

Feeling Unfulfilled & Burned Out? This 'Anti-Meditation' Practice May Help

Katina Mountanos
Feeling Unfulfilled & Burned Out? This 'Anti-Meditation' Practice May Help
Mental Health

6 Core Emotions & How They Work In The Body, Explained By Psychology Experts

Georgina Berbari
6 Core Emotions & How They Work In The Body, Explained By Psychology Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-hill-harper-swears-by-cb-to-look-camera-ready
cellular beauty+

A revolutionary, science-backed cosmeceutical*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!