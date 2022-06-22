What does it mean to appear camera-ready? While makeup can be of great assistance, it all starts with a healthy, hydrated, canvas. After all, hydrated, supple skin reflects more light, which offers more of a youthful glow on-camera. To secure said glow, many experts point to antioxidants, as these can help buffer the skin against the effects of environmental stressors and free radicals (both of which can lead to a duller complexion).

However, if you want to support your skin health long-term (so your skin stays camera-ready whenever you need to be), it helps to go internal. Take it from actor and author Hill Harper, who is particularly familiar with the world of close-ups and photo shoots: He swears by an antioxidant-laden supplement to keep his skin looking and feeling his best.*