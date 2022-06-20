Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is a fat-soluble enzyme helper (hence, the term coenzyme) compound that's found in all of your cells. Your cells need CoQ10 to produce ATP energy and function normally, skin cells included.* Bonus: It's also a potent antioxidant—the only fat-soluble antioxidant our bodies make on their own.* You can also find small amounts of CoQ10 in foods like broccoli, peanuts, and fish, but it's difficult to get enough to support your standard levels as you age because your CoQ10 levels are simultaneously decreasing.

If you haven't previously considered oral CoQ10 for skin care, think again. As nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN previously explained to mbg, "The protective antioxidant effects of CoQ10 have been demonstrated in human keratinocytes and fibroblasts, major types of cells essential for skin health."* What's more, "CoQ10 supplementation has been clinically shown to improve skin elasticity and smoothness while reducing wrinkles and fine lines,"* she shares.

And not all CoQ10 is created equal. For oral supplementation, the ubiquinol form of this critical antioxidant, energy helper, and skin-centric bioactive is the most bioavailable and bioactive in the body, so that's why we invested in the ubiquinol form of CoQ10 in cellular beauty+.*