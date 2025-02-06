Integrative medicine specialist

Dana Cohen MD, is a nationally renowned internal and integrative medicine specialist whose multi-disciplinary approach has helped treat thousands of patients using a variety of conventional and complementary therapies. She was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in 1998 and was appointed to the Board of Directors of the American College for the Advancement of Medicine (ACAM), the leading voice of integrative medicine for more than 1,500 MD, DO, ND and master-level health care providers, and served as advisor to the Board of Directors and advisor to the education committee. Dr. Cohen earned her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed a three-year internal medicine residency at Albany Medical Center. She is the author of “Quench: Beat Fatigue, Drop Weight, and Heal Your Body Through the New Science of Optimum Hydration."