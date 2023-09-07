Let's make one thing clear: Facial massage won't magically eliminate frown lines, also known as the “11s” between the brows. However, using a gua sha, jade roller, or your own hands to massage this area of your forehead certainly won't hurt.

While it won't clear the fine lines instantly, it may help you draw attention to those facial muscles and help you become more mindful of your facial expressions going forward. Plus, it's a stress-relieving activity, so why not proceed?

Follow along: