I'm A Holistic MD: What I Tell My Patients To Do To Lower Cervical Cancer Risk

According to the CDC, more than 42 million individuals in America are now impacted by human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV, a very common sexually transmitted infection, can lead to the development of cervical cancer—a global health issue that impacts women of all ages.

Recent studies have indicated an increase in cervical cancer cases associated with HPV infections. While this is concerning, the good news is that many cases of cervical cancer can be prevented through proactive lifestyle changes. It's also worth noting that cervical cancer, while a serious health concern, is not an inevitability in the face of a positive HPV Pap smear.

With more than 90% of my patients being women who are seeking holistic approaches to cancer prevention, I can attest to the fact that taking a proactive approach with lifestyle choices can have a significant impact on cervical health outcomes. Let's take a look at three holistic ways I help my patients support their immune systems to fight HPV and reduce cervical cancer risk. These can all form complementary strategies for HPV prevention alongside vaccination: