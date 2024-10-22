Quick PSA

If you want to receive a HydraFacial a day before or the day of a big event, opt for a hydrating booster rather than powerful chemical peel. While this won't happen to everyone, some people can be prone to increased redness for a day after an intense exfoliation treatment. This is completely normal but probably not what you want the day of your event, so stick with hydrating and soothing boosters. Also, be sure to tell your expert what you're looking for so they know how to best help you.