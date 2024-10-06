In addition to its physical benefits, Gundry says exercise snacking can help enhance intuitive eating by curbing hunger. How? Well, he explains that exercise snacking creates a burst of energy, which then causes your body to produce hormones called myokines1 : "Myokines will, No. 1, cut your appetite2 , and No. 2, stimulate your mitochondria to make energy3 ," he says. "When most people do an exercise snack, they'll notice that their presumed hunger that was leading them to go reach for a snack went away." So exercise snacks may be able to promote more mindful eating—neat, no?