With proper form, you can expect these static lunges to fire up your lower body fast. Your quads are sure to feel it, as are your glutes. And when you engage the core, you're working those muscles, too! Want to incorporate your upper body? You can definitely add some dumbbell biceps curls into the mix, to turn this simple move into a full-body workout.

Next time you're looking for a simple leg day move, be sure to remember these static lunges. Remember: you can make this exercise as challenging as you'd like, with additions like resistance bands and dumbbells.