mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
How To Do Static Lunges For A Quick & Simple Leg-Day Move

How To Do Static Lunges For A Quick & Simple Leg-Day Move

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Helen Phelan

Image by mbg Creative

May 6, 2021 — 23:13 PM

When it comes to working the lower body, quick and efficient moves are always a plus—even better if they don't require equipment! With these static lunges, that's exactly what you'll get. Here's how to do them—as demonstrated by certified Pilates instructor Helen Phelan—along with tips, modifications, and the benefits of this simple move.

How to do static lunges:

Helen Phelan - Static Lunge

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start in a lunge position with your front knee bent and your back leg straight.
  2. Bend your back knee, and lower your body down until both knees form 90-degree angles.
  3. Push into the ground with your forward heel and back toes as you lift your body back to the starting position.
  4. Repeat 3 sets of 8-10 reps on each side.
Advertisement

Tips and modifications:

  • As you lift up, engage the core to maintain your balance, really straighten out the back leg, and squeeze where the glute meets the hamstring.
  • Be mindful of your knees if you have any knee injuries.
  • To make this more challenging, lower and lift slowly and with control, or try adding a resistance band around the thighs.
  • To make this workout easier, shorten the number of reps in each set to 5.

What are the benefits?

With proper form, you can expect these static lunges to fire up your lower body fast. Your quads are sure to feel it, as are your glutes. And when you engage the core, you're working those muscles, too! Want to incorporate your upper body? You can definitely add some dumbbell biceps curls into the mix, to turn this simple move into a full-body workout.

Next time you're looking for a simple leg day move, be sure to remember these static lunges. Remember: you can make this exercise as challenging as you'd like, with additions like resistance bands and dumbbells.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Routines

4 Tips To Make Exercising For Longevity Easy, From The Blue Zones Founder

Jamie Schneider
4 Tips To Make Exercising For Longevity Easy, From The Blue Zones Founder
Routines

This Exercise Targets Both Your Glutes & Core In A Matter Of Minutes

Sarah Regan
This Exercise Targets Both Your Glutes & Core In A Matter Of Minutes
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

"Life-Changing" Benefits mbg Reviewers Noticed After Taking This Supplement

Kristine Thomason
"Life-Changing" Benefits mbg Reviewers Noticed After Taking This Supplement
Love

How Do You Overcome Codependency? A Therapist's Guide

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
How Do You Overcome Codependency? A Therapist's Guide
Integrative Health

New Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health

Sarah Regan
New Study Links Sleeping Too Little (Or Too Much) To Reduced Heart Health
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

I’m A Psychotherapist & Here Are 12 Tools I Use To Heal From Heartbreak

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
I’m A Psychotherapist & Here Are 12 Tools I Use To Heal From Heartbreak
Beauty

The One Easy Trick That Can Take Your Eyeshadow To Expert-Level Heights

Jamie Schneider
The One Easy Trick That Can Take Your Eyeshadow To Expert-Level Heights
Spirituality

How To Use Ayurveda To Balance Your Chakras: An Intro Guide

Angelica Neri, ERYT-500
How To Use Ayurveda To Balance Your Chakras: An Intro Guide
Spirituality

Do You Really Need Your Exact Birth Time For A Zodiac Chart? Astrologers Answer

Sarah Regan
Do You Really Need Your Exact Birth Time For A Zodiac Chart? Astrologers Answer
Recipes

5 Light & Fresh Brunch Recipes For A Nutritious Mother's Day Meal

Eliza Sullivan
5 Light & Fresh Brunch Recipes For A Nutritious Mother's Day Meal
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Water & Make It 10x More Hydrating (Thank Us Later)

Jamie Schneider
Add This To Your Water & Make It 10x More Hydrating (Thank Us Later)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/static-lunges

Your article and new folder have been saved!