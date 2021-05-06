How To Do Static Lunges For A Quick & Simple Leg-Day Move
When it comes to working the lower body, quick and efficient moves are always a plus—even better if they don't require equipment! With these static lunges, that's exactly what you'll get. Here's how to do them—as demonstrated by certified Pilates instructor Helen Phelan—along with tips, modifications, and the benefits of this simple move.
How to do static lunges:
- Start in a lunge position with your front knee bent and your back leg straight.
- Bend your back knee, and lower your body down until both knees form 90-degree angles.
- Push into the ground with your forward heel and back toes as you lift your body back to the starting position.
- Repeat 3 sets of 8-10 reps on each side.
Tips and modifications:
- As you lift up, engage the core to maintain your balance, really straighten out the back leg, and squeeze where the glute meets the hamstring.
- Be mindful of your knees if you have any knee injuries.
- To make this more challenging, lower and lift slowly and with control, or try adding a resistance band around the thighs.
- To make this workout easier, shorten the number of reps in each set to 5.
What are the benefits?
With proper form, you can expect these static lunges to fire up your lower body fast. Your quads are sure to feel it, as are your glutes. And when you engage the core, you're working those muscles, too! Want to incorporate your upper body? You can definitely add some dumbbell biceps curls into the mix, to turn this simple move into a full-body workout.
Next time you're looking for a simple leg day move, be sure to remember these static lunges. Remember: you can make this exercise as challenging as you'd like, with additions like resistance bands and dumbbells.
