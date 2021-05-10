When you hear the phrase “exercise snacking,” you may think it has to do with nutrition—but it actually refers to small movements you can seamlessly blend into daily activities. Think of it as a bite-sized workout (get it?), whereas you might consider a longer gym session the “meal."

Considering we're big fans of short spurts of movement around here, it's no surprise this fitness hack got our attention. It's a very Blue Zones way to think about exercise: Rather than dedicating an hour or two in the gym, you're consistently moving throughout the entire day, which experts say is a stellar plan for longevity.

In addition to its physical benefits, Gundry says exercise snacking can help enhance intuitive eating by curbing hunger. How? Well, he explains that exercise snacking creates a burst of energy, which then causes your body to produce hormones called myokines: “Myokines will number one, cut your appetite, and number two, stimulate your mitochondria to make energy," he says. "When most people do an exercise snack, they’ll notice that their presumed hunger that was leading them to go reach for a snack went away.” So exercise snacks may be able to promote more mindful eating—neat, no?