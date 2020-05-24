Think about all the benefits you’d get from exfoliating, with a concentrated twist. As the blade lifts the top layer of skin, it can help reduce the appearance of acne scars and even help smooth fine lines, according to board-certified dermatologist and founder of MMSkincare Ellen Marmur, M.D. And just as how exfoliation can brighten the skin and reduce hyperpigmentation, dermaplaning follows the same beat: “Dermaplaning is great for anyone looking to brighten and lift pigmentation,” explains Rodrigues.

Dermaplaning, as mentioned, is also great for unwanted hair removal; whether you want to rid noticeable peach fuzz or even those vellus hairs you may not even know existed (such as the tiny hairs on your forehead), you'll be able to see those strands build up on the blade.

All that exfoliation can also lend itself to better product penetration; after the dead skin is quite literally scraped from your pores, you can pile on some good-for-you ingredients (may we suggest a few clean serums?) and let them work their magic. Just be sure to stick to gentle products post-dermaplane—a chemical exfoliant or heavy-duty retinol may spark some irritation on that fresh skin, Rodrigues notes.