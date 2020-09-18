Your microbiome also changes when you stop taking a probiotic supplement. Within three days, your microbiome can reset to whatever diet you are currently eating.

For example, if you go on vacation and leave your probiotic at home (plus you're drinking more and eating less healthy), your new microbiome will adjust to the not-so-nutritious diet quicker since you're no longer supporting it with a probiotic supplement.

This can be problematic because you lose the protection of the probiotics supplement, and if you're not eating the best foods, it may be causing inflammation in your gut. As a result, this could potentially set you up for GI issues, or even chronic medical problems.

Ideally, you may want to talk to your doctor to see if you should be a on a probiotic in the first place. There are different strands of probiotics, so you want to find the right balance for you and what your body needs.