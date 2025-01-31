If none of these ingredients work for you (I can empathize as I have very sensitive skin), certain peptides can help upregulate collagen production—and are generally well tolerated. You just have to make sure you’re using the right ones. For example, Matrixyl, or palmitoyl pentapeptide-3, is a pentapeptide that has been shown to stimulate collagen production6 . Palmitoyl Oligopeptide can improve collagen and hyaluronic acid production7 , as well as protect the collagen from UV damage. Finally, copper peptides have been shown to improve skin firmness and thickness8 .