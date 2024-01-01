Finally, we can look to research to confirm why protein intake is so important for the skin. While there isn’t a lot of human-focused research on the subject (just given the complexities of those studies and ethical implications), animal studies have shown that diets low on protein are linked to collagen decline as well as skin barrier damage. One study found that following a protein-free diet for eight days caused a “dramatic decrease1 in both types I and III collagen” in rats. Another showed that protein-lacking diets triggered atopic dermatitis and skin barrier issues in upwards of 89% of rat subjects2 .