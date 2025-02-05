Let’s just establish this for the entire face and body (armpits included): You should not pop pimples at home. As board-certified dermatologist Christina Lee Chung, M.D., FAAD, of Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia, once told us about the habit, it can lead to scarring, infection, a secondary lesion, and longer healing times. This is notable for the underarm area because the skin here is sensitive, prone to hyperpigmentation, and apt for infection (it’s moist under the arm, which makes the area a breeding ground for bacteria.)