5 ways to make your nighttime routine more meaningful:

If you don't consider yourself a spiritual person, feel free to skip over this one. However if spirituality does have a place in your life, then you might enjoy a nightly practice of some sort. There are so many ways to do this, and it may take some trial and error to find something that you genuinely enjoy. Here are a few ideas for you to play around with:

Meditation: This can be anywhere from a minute to half an hour or more depending on your preferences. There are many ways to meditate, so check out this breakdown of the major styles to find which one draws you in the most.

Spiritual reading: Consider yourself a bookworm? If so, reading a spiritual text every night may be a great way for you to practice spirituality daily while doing something you love. Spend a little time in the spiritual section of the bookstore or browsing the web to find something that sparks your interest and give it a shot.

Spend time in nature: Who said daily walks have to happen while the sun is up? Getting in some evening movement and connecting with nature is a great way to nurture your spiritual side. If you're uncomfortable walking in the dark alone, be sure to make this happen before sunset or recruit a friend or family member to join you.