Curious About Retinol? What To Look For On The Label & Why It Matters

Retinol, retinoic acid, retinal—if you've ever read anything on skin care, you've likely read up on this group of vitamin A derivatives that fall under the umbrella term "retinoid." For good reason: "Among dermatologists and other skin care experts, retinoids are one of the gold-standard ingredients for delivering anti-aging benefits. Many clinical tests show this," says cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson.

And if you've read up on the all-star ingredient, you're likely up-to-date on all the application and care advice (introduce it slowly, don't let it get exposed to air, and the like), but: Do you know what to look for on the ingredient label? Or why that even matters to begin with? I mean, given you're an mbg reader, I'm going to assume you are well versed in reading labels, but this can be a tricky one.

Here, a breakdown.