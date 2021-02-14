mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How Often Should You Wake Up At Night? We Asked A Sleep Specialist

How Often Should You Wake Up At Night? We Asked A Sleep Specialist

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
(Last Used: 2/14/21) Young Woman Sleeping Peacefully On Bed

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 14, 2021 — 17:35 PM

It's not uncommon to wake up in the middle of the night, whether from a bad dream or for a bathroom break. Sometimes, we don't even remember waking up during the night come morning. So, how many wakeups is considered normal? To find out, we asked sleep and health psychologist Joshua Tal, Ph.D.

The lowdown on nightly wakeups.

The good news is, it's completely normal to wake up during the middle of the night, even more than once. As Tal explains to mbg, this actually used to be the norm. Before the industrial revolution, he says, "We would go to bed a little bit earlier than we do nowadays, and we would basically wake up in the middle of the night, go to the bathroom, hang out, maybe have a cup of tea, and then go back to sleep and sleep in a little bit."

When we began consolidating our sleep post-industrial revolution, he adds, is when insomnia rose to prominence. However, he says, waking up in the middle of the night doesn't necessarily mean you're losing out on deep sleep: "Usually you're waking up in between stages of sleep, so you're not really interrupting anything." It's easier to wake up during light sleep (stages 1 or 2), from a noise or the need to pee for example, and that's completely normal, he says.

Now, if you're waking up four to five times a night, he adds, that's starting to get excessive and could be a sign of an underlying condition. In addition to that, it shouldn't take much longer than 15 to 30 minutes to fall back asleep. So, if you're dealing with many wakeups, or can't fall back asleep, that's when you may need to work with a professional, such as a sleep psychologist.

Advertisement

What to do about them.

If your nightly wakeups are bothering you, you'll be happy to know there are lots of things you can do to help mitigate them. Firstly, make sure your bedroom is around 65 degrees—any warmer and you'll be more prone to restlessness and nightmares, according to research. You also want to be careful about drinking too much water before bed.

magnesium+

magnesium+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
magnesium+

That being said, Tal reiterates that it's important not to catastrophize waking up. For many people, sleep anxiety (stressing about getting enough sleep) ends up keeping them up longer.

Finally, sleep supporting supplements, such as mbg's magnesium+ might help you get deeper and more rejuvenating sleep with fewer wakeups.* Those who have tried the product agree, with one reviewer noting, "As a mom, I thought waking up throughout the night was normal. Fast-forward to now, my children are grown and married, still waking up throughout the night. magnesium+ provides a full, wonderful night's sleep for me." Another says, "This magnesium works for me, I’ve been taking it for about a month and I don’t wake up during the night like I used to!"

Long story short, waking up a lot during the night isn't necessarily a reason to worry. There are plenty of solutions out there to ensure you can get to sleep, make it through the night, and wake up feeling rested

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm A Nutritionist & This Is What I Really Think About The New Dietary Guidelines

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
I'm A Nutritionist & This Is What I Really Think About The New Dietary Guidelines
Integrative Health

The Link Between Yellow & Your Mood, According To A Color Expert

Jamie Schneider
The Link Between Yellow & Your Mood, According To A Color Expert
Spirituality

Call In Love This Valentine's Day With These 3 Beginner Love Spells

Sarah Regan
Call In Love This Valentine's Day With These 3 Beginner Love Spells
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Ends This Week — But First, Expect Some Cosmic Chaos

The AstroTwins
Mercury Retrograde Ends This Week — But First, Expect Some Cosmic Chaos
Parenting

The 11 Best Children's Books About Health, Emotions & Well-Being

Alexandra Engler
The 11 Best Children's Books About Health, Emotions & Well-Being
Recipes

These 5-Ingredient, Fiber-Filled Breakfast Cookies Take The Cake

Eliza Sullivan
These 5-Ingredient, Fiber-Filled Breakfast Cookies Take The Cake
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

24 Scrumptious, Heart-Healthy Snack Ideas That Go Way Beyond Oats

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
24 Scrumptious, Heart-Healthy Snack Ideas That Go Way Beyond Oats
Love

9 Special Valentine's Day "Dates" You Can Go On Without Leaving Home

Sarah Regan
9 Special Valentine's Day "Dates" You Can Go On Without Leaving Home
Love

45 Small Ways To Be More Romantic In Your Relationships

Kelly Gonsalves
45 Small Ways To Be More Romantic In Your Relationships
Functional Food

5 Traditional Herbal Aphrodisiacs That May Amp Up Your Amorous Spirit

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
5 Traditional Herbal Aphrodisiacs That May Amp Up Your Amorous Spirit
Beauty

This 5-Step Valentine's Day Makeup Look Gives You A Candle-Lit Glow

Jamie Schneider
This 5-Step Valentine's Day Makeup Look Gives You A Candle-Lit Glow
Personal Growth

What We Keep Getting Wrong About Self-Love + How To Fix It ASAP

Shannon Kaiser
What We Keep Getting Wrong About Self-Love + How To Fix It ASAP
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/waking-up-during-night-sleep-expert-on-what-to-do

Your article and new folder have been saved!