The Main Ways Vitamin D Promotes Longevity & Graceful Aging*
|
Expert Reviewed The Main Ways Vitamin D Promotes Longevity & Graceful Aging*

The Main Ways Vitamin D Promotes Longevity & Graceful Aging*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Hoping To Age Gracefully? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This Vitamin

Image by Mal de Ojo Studio / Stocksy

May 4, 2022

If we’ve learned anything about the sunshine vitamin over the years (and we would argue we certainly have), it’s that vitamin D sufficiency is critical for whole-body health throughout the entire lifespan. Yes, we obviously mean that this essential vitamin is crucial for bone health, muscle strength, immune function, gut health, and more—but today, we’re talking about D’s vital importance for cellular health and longevity.* 

How vitamin D supports healthy aging & longevity.

Longevity is a hot topic these days, and if we’re talking about living a long, healthy, happy life, we simply can't ignore genomic health and stability.* You know, our genes and the stuff they're made of: DNA. After all, DNA is the bread and butter of life and whole-body health! Let’s discuss where D plays a part, shall we?

Antioxidant activity.

Make room, vitamin C—there’s one more essential vitamin that shares the title of potent antioxidant. Though many focus on vitamin D’s more siloed benefits (e.g., musculoskeletal integrity, immune function, skin health), longevity is one that shouldn’t be ignored.* 

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(50)
vitamin D3 potency+

Vitamin D sufficiency (i.e., achieving and maintaining healthy D levels in the body) promotes graceful aging by helping to regulate antioxidant activity, balance mitochondrial function, combat oxidative stress, and, ultimately, protect that precious DNA.*

A 2019 Pharmacological Research meta-analysis found that vitamin D supplementation helps increase total antioxidant capacity and serum levels of master antioxidant glutathione, both of which are vastly beneficial for promoting oxidative balance (i.e., antioxidants beating out oxidants) throughout the body.* Vitamin D signaling pathways protect proteins, fatty acids, and DNA (more on that later) from oxidation by combating reactive oxygen species (ROS).* 

Unfortunately, our nation's vitamin D status problem massively impacts whether or not your body is able to fully utilize these antioxidant actions. Considering 41% of U.S. adults are insufficient in vitamin D and 29% deal with frank vitamin D deficiency, it’s obvious that being intentional about getting enough vitamin D on the daily plays a big part in your body’s antioxidant network and ability to fight free radicals.*

DNA protection.

While antioxidant activity is an ever-vital (and valid) feature of healthy aging, promoting cellular integrity and protecting our genes is the other significant part of the longevity equation. One accurate way to look at the rate of cellular aging and overall longevity is by measuring telomeres.

Telomeres are sequences of proteins that essentially “cap” the ends of DNA strands. They protect our DNA from free radicals, modern toxins, and other potential stressors that can impact our genomic stability. When it comes to longevity, longer telomeres help protect DNA and buffer oxidative stress. 

In other words, telomere length (again, longer is better) is a viable biomarker for longevity—and vitamin D plays a part in increasing activity of the telomerase enzyme to maintain telomere length and strength and protect cellular DNA and cells' ability to replicate.*

In fact, a 2017 study from the Archives of Medical Science found a positive association between vitamin D sufficiency and telomere length, which indicates getting adequate vitamin D is vital for maintaining genomic integrity and thus, longevity potential.* 

The takeaway.

With the vast health benefits bolstered by a healthy vitamin D status, it’s exceedingly clear that achieving vitamin D sufficiency (and keeping it there!) is important for whole-body health throughout the lifespan.* The problem? It’s just not possible to get enough quality vitamin D from diet and sunshine alone. Enter: Vitamin D supplementation.*

mbg’s vitamin D3 potency+ provides 5,000 IU of organic vitamin D3 derived from sustainable, vegan algal oil, plus a trio of organic oils (avocado, flax, and olive, to be exact) to optimize bioavailability and absorption.* (All in one gelcap, mind you).

This innovative, high-potency vitamin D formula can help you achieve and maintain sufficient vitamin D levels to promote DNA protection, antioxidant activity, and longevity!* Talk to your health care provider about the sweeping health benefits of taking a vitamin D3 supplement.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

