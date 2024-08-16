Advertisement
Curious About Cancer & Virgo Compatibility? Here's Everything To Know
Some zodiac signs instantly click, while others are more likely to clash. In the case of Cancer and Virgo, this is a couple that can have an especially secure and sweet relationship—even if they initially seem like they have nothing in common.
Here's what to know about Cancer and Virgo compatibility in love, friendship, and more.
Understanding Cancer & Virgo
In order to understand the compatibility behind these two signs, let's take a closer look at what Cancer and Virgo as individuals.
Cancer overview
Cancer is the fourth sign of the astrological year and associated with the fourth house of home and family. It's a water sign ruled by the moon, its modality is cardinal, and it's a yin (feminine) sign.
Cancer is symbolized by the crab—a fitting representation of this sign's inclination towards domesticity (the shell) and protection (the pincers).
Cancerians are also known for being:
- Nurturing
- Moody
- Caring
- Intuitive
- Homebodies
- Comforting
- Sensitive
- Creative
Virgo overview
Virgo is the sixth sign of the astrological year and associated with the sixth house of health and routines. It's an earth sign ruled by Mercury, its modality is mutable, and it's a yin (feminine) sign.
Virgo is symbolized by the Virgin, or Maiden, often depicted carrying wheat. This symbolizes the harvest season, fertility, purity, and the change of seasons.
Virgos are known for being:
- Analytical
- Perfectionists
- Organized
- Dutiful
- Practical
- Independent
- Adaptable
- Detail-oriented
Cancer & Virgo astrological compatibility
In terms of their astrological compatibility, Virgo and Cancer have one of the more favorable "aspects" or angles formed when they meet. Since they're two signs apart, with only Leo between them, these two signs form a sextile, or 60-degree angle, which is thought to be a harmonious and sweet aspect in astrology.
The water and earth signs tend to get along to begin with, as they're yin (or "feminine") signs. And when you consider that both Cancer and Virgo value stability, security, and routine, it makes sense that they pair well in a relationship—romantic or platonic.
Plus, Cancer is the cardinal sign of the pair, and Virgo the mutable. Cancer brings the ideas and inspiration, meanwhile Virgo brings the analytical prowess and finishing touches. Together, they make for a dynamic tag-team.
As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mindbodygreen, it's "easy and breezy" to date a person who lives two zodiac signs away. "Your signs are always of a compatible element, making this a great match. You'll often have similar values and attitudes about politics, raising a family, which movies to rent," they say, adding, "Friendship and communication are the hallmarks of this aspect."
Before we dive into more about this pairing, it's important to note that you need both people's full birth charts (aka a synastry reading) to get the whole picture of their compatibility.
That said, here's a bit more on how these two signs match up.
Cancer & Virgo friendship
Friendship and communication are two of the big hallmarks in the connection between Cancer and Virgo, so when these two meet, they'll likely find an instant rapport. They have a way of fueling each other's enthusiasm and making the other feel understood.
After all, Cancer is known to be one of the most caring and sensitive signs of the zodiac, and while Virgo might be a little more rough around the edges, this earth sign is still a softie on the inside.
Both of these signs value trust and respect, and in a friendship, they'll likely take each other seriously. Virgo doesn't make friends with people they don't admire, and vice versa, Cancer is picky about who they really let into their emotional world. Together, their friendship is built on this kind of trust and intimacy.
In terms of what you'll find them doing, they might not be the party-animals of the zodiac, but they still appreciate creativity and the comforts of close friendships. An avant-garde movie night at home, running errands together, or hosting a dinner party would all be up their alley.
Cancer & Virgo in love
In love and romance, it's hard to imagine a more stable and secure zodiac matchup than this one. For Cancer, their relationships won't go anywhere if they don't feel a particular emotional safety that allows them to open up. Luckily, Virgo is just the person to provide this.
As astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim previously told mindbodygreen, "Cancers have a scarcity mindset, and they appreciate safety and security and comfort because of this." As such, Cancers may play it safe, but Virgo is willing to be patient and prove that they're someone Cancer can rely on.
Virgo prides itself on being reliable and consistent, and that's just what Cancer needs. Meanwhile, Virgo also wants to be with someone who is reliable, but in a more tangible, less emotional, sense.
As Grim explains, Virgo wants someone who is useful, helpful, and considerate, "but they also have to encourage the Virgo to be more graceful and kind to themselves and not try to fix everything. What better person to do that than sweet and sensitive Cancer?
When Virgo is being a perfectionist, Cancer can remind them to lighten up. Similarly, when Cancer is feeling insecure, Virgo gives them solid ground to stand on.
All in all, the AstroTwins notes, this pairing is like a best friend with benefits, including great communication where both partners are able to speak up and be heard, but also listen.
One caveat? "Being best friends is easy, [but] keeping the sexy spark alive is little challenging," according to the twins. "You'll need to structure 'date nights' or set up scenarios that get you out of buddy mode," they note.
Pros & cons
Pros:
Relative to some of the other zodiac duos, the Virgo and Cancer matchup has a lot of pros. Astrological compatibility is obviously never an absolute given, but by and large, these two signs have enough in common to make each other feel understood—while not being so similar that they try to overpower each other.
Practical and pragmatic Virgo, for instance, is a grounding force for Cancer, who can get a bit lost in their emotional world from time to time. But Virgo can also be overly analytical, intellectualizing their feelings; Cancer can help Virgo actually feel their own feelings, rather than just thinking about them.
It's likely these two even have a friends-to-lovers arc, according to the twins, with their romance naturally flourishing out of an existing bond. It's like having a "no-pressure gig with someone who doesn't demand more than you can give," they add.
And depending who you ask, it might be seen as a "con" that these two will have to work a bit harder to keep the spark alive—but for Cancer and Virgo, they'd much rather have comfort and reliability than spontaneity and unbridled passion.
Cons:
There aren't too many outright cons when it comes to this partnership, especially when you consider that every individual may bring the highest or the lowest expression of their sign to the table.
Virgo, for example, is ultimately a sign of selfless service, but Virgos can also be some of the most critical people in the zodiac. Meanwhile Cancers, as empathetic and intuitive as they are, are quintessentially moody—and not always for the better.
Those are the two big things to watch out for from the both of them. Virgo may not always have patience for Cancers many moods, and Cancer may be sensitive to Virgo's sharp words, especially if they're already feeling pouty.
These don't have to be dealbreakers, however, and since this relationship is supportive of good communication, all Virgo and Cancer have to do is be honest while also being kind.
The takeaway
For Virgo and Cancer, whether they're friends or lovers, they'll feel incredibly comfortable together. With their similar values and goals, plus their complementary elements, this is a supportive partnership that can build great things for the longterm.
