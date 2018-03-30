All The Vinyasa Yoga Poses You Need To Know About

To get into it, come to an all-fours position so your shoulders are stacked over your wrists and your hips are over your knees. Push the tops of your feet and shins into the mat to lift your low belly and lengthen your low back.

From here, inhale and lift your tailbone and shine your heart forward for cow pose. Exhale. Scoop your belly, puff up the space between your shoulder blades, and tuck your chin for cat.

If you practice vinyasa yoga regularly, I’m guessing you’ve done this posture hundreds—if not thousands—of times before. Cat-cow pose is featured in almost every vinyasa yoga class. But if you rush through it, you’ll miss the magic. Focus on lengthening your heart forward and pulling your tailbone back as you find cow pose. The counteraction of reaching your heart and tailbone away from each other will help you maintain a stronger connection with your core and also help you avoid dumping into your low back. In cat pose, can you allow the movement to initiate from your tailbone, so you’re hugging in the area between your pubic bone and navel as you scoop your belly? When you do this, you’ll soak in all the benefits this vinyasa yoga pose has to offer.

Cat-cow pose connects your movement from your breath and helps you be more physically present in your body. It's also a gentle way to strengthen your core and increase spinal mobility.