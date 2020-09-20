As we age, our skin changes. This is a natural and normal part of life—one we can’t avoid, nor do we need to. What we can do is make sure our skin ages healthfully, so it looks more vibrant long-term—and see, this is less about the aesthetics of it all, and more about ensuring your skin is functioning optimally. Because, get this, when your skin functions better it looks better.

So as you age, there are some common concerns many people voice—namely, fine lines, texture changes, and the like. Now, in some capacity these will happen to all of us, but they do signify skin damage of some sort, be it from barrier damage, muscle and fat loss, bone density, cell DNA damage, or depletion of structural proteins like collagen, elastin, and ceramides. All of these things contribute to the signs of aging we’ve come to know: crow’s feet, crepey skin, forehead wrinkles, bags.

And if any of these things is an area you’d love to tend to, we have you covered. Read on and click through to find the best holistic advice from derms and experts for glowing, radiant skin.