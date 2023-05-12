Why It’s Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth + How To Do It

If kids are on the table someday—even if it's not any day soon—you can consider it prime time to prep for the future.

Research1 shows that the preconception health of both parents plays a big role in the growth, development, and long-term health of children. That means it's never too early to start preparing for the future rigors of pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We chatted with a few OB-GYNs about how to do just that.