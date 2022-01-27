There are so many benefits to standing bird dog. For one thing, it targets a bunch of muscles along the backside of the body, from the entire back and spine itself, to the glutes and hamstrings. When the core is properly engaged, you're working those muscles too, and the addition of weights gives your arms an extra challenge.

Along with being a strengthening exercise, this move requires balance, stability, and focus, helping to improve all three. As you practice this move and get better at it, you'll find your range of motion and overall mobility increases, as does your balance.

The bottom line is, standing bird dog is one simple move you don't want to miss—especially if you've been neglecting those back muscles.