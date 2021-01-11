Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Dino Malvone.

As we take on 2021, mbg is all about adding more joy into daily life—including your fitness routine. That's exactly why I created this quick and efficient three-move glutes workout for the mbg moves series.

This workout is designed to meet you halfway. I incorporate modifications for each exercise, which allow you to get deeper into the connection between mind and body, to determine what is best for you at this particular stage in your fitness journey. The more you listen to your body, the more easily you can extract the joy that's embedded in movement.

As for the routine itself, it goes "around the world"—meaning we hit the gluteus maximus (the largest muscle in your butt), the gluteus medius (center and side seat), and then round it all out by igniting the inner thighs. And we spend half the routine on our feet—proving you don't have to get on the ground to work your glutes.

Your January Challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a quick routine to help you get a quick, effective, and fun sweat break. For this month, I challenge you to make it a goal to simply tune in to your body, and find more joy with your movement routine. Now, let's get this party started!