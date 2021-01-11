mbg moves with Dino Malvone: Quick 3-Move Glutes Burner
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Dino Malvone.
As we take on 2021, mbg is all about adding more joy into daily life—including your fitness routine. That's exactly why I created this quick and efficient three-move glutes workout for the mbg moves series.
This workout is designed to meet you halfway. I incorporate modifications for each exercise, which allow you to get deeper into the connection between mind and body, to determine what is best for you at this particular stage in your fitness journey. The more you listen to your body, the more easily you can extract the joy that's embedded in movement.
As for the routine itself, it goes "around the world"—meaning we hit the gluteus maximus (the largest muscle in your butt), the gluteus medius (center and side seat), and then round it all out by igniting the inner thighs. And we spend half the routine on our feet—proving you don't have to get on the ground to work your glutes.
Your January Challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a quick routine to help you get a quick, effective, and fun sweat break. For this month, I challenge you to make it a goal to simply tune in to your body, and find more joy with your movement routine. Now, let's get this party started!
Summary
Time: 8 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Complete 3 minutes of each exercise: Box lunge (side 1/side 2), side seat lift (side 1/ side 2), followed by one minute of a narrow bridge lift with a knee fan.
Box Lunge
- Start in a standing position. Bring your feet parallel and hip-width distance apart.
- Step one foot back, bend both knees, and hold. Stack you front knee over your heel, and drop your back knee directly below your hip. Don't dip very low if you're experiencing any knee discomfort.
- Push deeply into your front heel to activate your glutes, and add a slight hinge forward to deepen the sensation. About halfway through, you can add a knee lift to get the heart rate up slightly.
- Continue for 3 minutes (1.5 minutes on each side).
Side Seat Lift
- Start by lying on your side using your forearm as a kickstand (forearm parallel to the front edge of your mat).
- Push into your forearm to come out of your shoulder, and then lengthen your top leg so that it is reaches one inch longer (think: roll your top hip down).
- With you top leg reaching long, you’ll add a small lift and lower, activating your side seat.
- Continue for 3 minutes (1.5 minutes on each side).
Narrow Bridge Lift Knee Fan
- Lie on your back. Place your feet together so that the inside edges of your feet are touching, knees are touching, and inner thighs are squeezing together. You should almost be able to touch the heels with your fingertips.
- Activate your core, keep your ribs knit together, and reach your tailbone toward the backs of your knees. Shoulder stay wide and down your back, and you’ll soften your jaw and upper body. Squeeze your knees together as though you’re holding a $100 between them.
- Begin to fan your knees out and in while maintaining a deep push into your heels. Drop your back closer to the ground if you begin to feel tension in your lower back.
- Continue this for one minute.
