mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
mbg moves with Dino Malvone: Quick 3-Move Glutes Burner

mbg moves with Dino Malvone: Quick 3-Move Glutes Burner

Dino Malvone
Fitness Instructor By Dino Malvone
Fitness Instructor
Dino Malvone is the founder and CEO of SaltDrop, a fitness concept that warms the body and focuses the mind through beat-driven movement.
Dino Malvone

Image by mbg Creative

January 11, 2021 — 10:36 AM

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Dino Malvone.

As we take on 2021, mbg is all about adding more joy into daily life—including your fitness routine. That's exactly why I created this quick and efficient three-move glutes workout for the mbg moves series.

This workout is designed to meet you halfway. I incorporate modifications for each exercise, which allow you to get deeper into the connection between mind and body, to determine what is best for you at this particular stage in your fitness journey. The more you listen to your body, the more easily you can extract the joy that's embedded in movement.

As for the routine itself, it goes "around the world"—meaning we hit the gluteus maximus (the largest muscle in your butt), the gluteus medius (center and side seat), and then round it all out by igniting the inner thighs. And we spend half the routine on our feet—proving you don't have to get on the ground to work your glutes.

Your January Challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a quick routine to help you get a quick, effective, and fun sweat break. For this month, I challenge you to make it a goal to simply tune in to your body, and find more joy with your movement routine. Now, let's get this party started!

Summary

Time: 8 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Complete 3 minutes of each exercise: Box lunge (side 1/side 2), side seat lift (side 1/ side 2), followed by one minute of a narrow bridge lift with a knee fan.

Advertisement

Box Lunge

Dino Malvone - Box Lunge

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start in a standing position. Bring your feet parallel and hip-width distance apart. 
  2. Step one foot back, bend both knees, and hold. Stack you front knee over your heel, and drop your back knee directly below your hip. Don't dip very low if you're experiencing any knee discomfort. 
  3. Push deeply into your front heel to activate your glutes, and add a slight hinge forward to deepen the sensation. About halfway through, you can add a knee lift to get the heart rate up slightly.
  4. Continue for 3 minutes (1.5 minutes on each side).

Side Seat Lift

Dino Malvone - Side Seat Lift

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Start by lying on your side using your forearm as a kickstand (forearm parallel to the front edge of your mat). 
  2. Push into your forearm to come out of your shoulder, and then lengthen your top leg so that it is reaches one inch longer (think: roll your top hip down).
  3. With you top leg reaching long, you’ll add a small lift and lower, activating your side seat.
  4. Continue for 3 minutes (1.5 minutes on each side).

Narrow Bridge Lift Knee Fan

Narrow Bridge Lift Knee Fan

Image by mbg Creative

  1. Lie on your back. Place your feet together so that the inside edges of your feet are touching, knees are touching, and inner thighs are squeezing together. You should almost be able to touch the heels with your fingertips.
  2. Activate your core, keep your ribs knit together, and reach your tailbone toward the backs of your knees. Shoulder stay wide and down your back, and you’ll soften your jaw and upper body. Squeeze your knees together as though you’re holding a $100 between them.
  3. Begin to fan your knees out and in while maintaining a deep push into your heels. Drop your back closer to the ground if you begin to feel tension in your lower back.
  4. Continue this for one minute.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Dino Malvone
Dino Malvone Fitness Instructor
Dino Malvone is the founder and CEO of SaltDrop, a fitness concept that warms the body and focuses the mind through beat-driven movement. In 2014, Dino discovered his passion for...

More On This Topic

Routines

3 Beginner Tai Chi Movements To Help Approach Every Day With More Ease

Michael Taylor
3 Beginner Tai Chi Movements To Help Approach Every Day With More Ease
Routines

Find Your Balance (Literally) With This Ankle- And Toe-Strengthening Yoga Pose

Sarah Regan
Find Your Balance (Literally) With This Ankle- And Toe-Strengthening Yoga Pose
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Why You Should Audit Your Beauty Routine Right Now, From A Dermatologist

Alexandra Engler
Why You Should Audit Your Beauty Routine Right Now, From A Dermatologist
Mental Health

Stuck On A Problem? Here's The Simplest Way To Enhance Your Creativity

Jamie Schneider
Stuck On A Problem? Here's The Simplest Way To Enhance Your Creativity
Recipes

Trying To Cut Back On Caffeine In 2021? Try This Herbal Coffee Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Trying To Cut Back On Caffeine In 2021? Try This Herbal Coffee Instead
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Pass The Tape: Why You Should Be Vision Boarding With Your Partner

Sarah Regan
Pass The Tape: Why You Should Be Vision Boarding With Your Partner
Beauty

Why Some People Get So Red After Working Out + 3 Tips To Cool It

Alexandra Engler
Why Some People Get So Red After Working Out + 3 Tips To Cool It
Personal Growth

The Joy Of Learning About Yourself: 5 Ways To Become More Self-Aware

Abby Moore
The Joy Of Learning About Yourself: 5 Ways To Become More Self-Aware
Beauty

This Is *Exactly* How Experts Apply Castor Oil On Brows For Maximum Benefits

Jamie Schneider
This Is *Exactly* How Experts Apply Castor Oil On Brows For Maximum Benefits
Functional Food

4 Bedtime Snacks That Actually Help You Sleep Better, Expert Approved

Jamie Schneider
4 Bedtime Snacks That Actually Help You Sleep Better, Expert Approved
Beauty

The Surprising Way You Should Apply Liner On Your Bottom Lid

Alexandra Engler
The Surprising Way You Should Apply Liner On Your Bottom Lid
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/quick-glutes-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!