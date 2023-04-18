The health of your pelvic floor influences three major bodily functions: peeing, pooping, and experiencing pleasure, explains Fenwa Milhouse, MD, a board-certified, fellowship-trained urologist and specialist in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.

“[The pelvic floor] is important for us to have coordinated emptying control of our bladder, to have coordinated control of our pooping, and to be able to enjoy sex,” Milhouse explains.

The key word here is “coordinated,” says Milhouse. A strong pelvic floor that can fully contract is necessary to prevent incontinence, but these muscles also need to be able to relax at the appropriate time to allow you to urinate, defecate and have pain-free penetrative sex, she says. “That coordination is more important than total strength,” she adds.

As you get older, though, your pelvic floor may begin to weaken and become uncoordinated, says Milhouse. Other risk factors for pelvic floor weakness include weight gain and chronic coughing, both of which increase the pressure on the muscle group, as well as pregnancy, says Milhouse.

People with disorders that affect the quality of their ligaments and connective tissues, such as Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, are also at higher risk for pelvic floor weakness, notes Milhouse.